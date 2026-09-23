Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Begins for Children Under 11 in Murcia

The regional vaccination campaign against influenza and COVID-19 has officially commenced, driven by an early warning from the National Center of Epidemiology regarding a potential mid-October epidemic wave. Health authorities have expanded target demographics, raised age thresholds for pediatric intranasal doses, and optimized delivery across schools, primary care centers, and residential facilities.

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By widening the demographic scope of immunization, health agencies aim to suppress viral replication rates within high-transmission vectors like schools, thereby shielding vulnerable populations in domestic and institutional settings.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Early Immunization Timing: Campaigns have been brought forward to preemptively build population-level immunity ahead of predicted October infection surges.

Campaigns have been brought forward to preemptively build population-level immunity ahead of predicted October infection surges. Pediatric Expansion: Vaccination programs now cover children up to age 11, utilizing needle-free intranasal delivery systems to improve compliance and comfort.

Vaccination programs now cover children up to age 11, utilizing needle-free intranasal delivery systems to improve compliance and comfort. Targeted High-Dose Formulations: Older adult cohorts receive enhanced-potency vaccines to maximize antibody responses against mutated viral strains.

Epidemiological Strategy and Pediatric Rollouts

According to reports from Murcia, regional health and education authorities launched the current campaign at the CEIP San Andrés school, administering pediatric doses via a needle-free intranasal route.

Photo: galiciae.com

Expanding the pediatric demographic represents a major shift from previous years. In Murcia alone, this expansion scales the eligible student population to 71,000 children, incorporating an additional 16,000 students compared to prior seasons, alongside roughly 20,000 infants aged six to 24 months reached via primary care centers.

Parallel initiatives in Galicia, scheduled to begin on September 28, illustrate a coordinated multi-tiered rollout. Galician health authorities confirmed that immunization will start in residential care facilities for seniors and individuals with disabilities, later extending to home-bound patients, healthcare workers, and school programs covering 26,500 students across 75 academic institutions. Galician officials grounded their high-dose vaccine allocation for adults aged 65 to 69 in the results of the Galflu clinical trial, which demonstrated superior prevention of hospital admissions compared to conventional formulations.

Region / Program Primary Target Group Key Implementation Detail Murcia Campaign Children aged 6 months to 11 years Early launch following an epidemiological alert; utilization of intranasal delivery in schools. Galicia Campaign Residents in care facilities, adults 65-69, students Staggered rollout starting September 28; high-dose vaccine expansion based on Galflu trial data.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Public Health Outlook

Coordinating early autumn inoculations requires synchronized logistics between primary care networks, educational institutions, and residential care providers. By prioritizing high-transmission cohorts like school-aged children alongside clinically vulnerable older adults, public health infrastructures aim to mitigate morbidity and preserve hospital capacity throughout the winter respiratory season.

Photo: laverdad.es

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.