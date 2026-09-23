Typhoon-Induced Landslides in Tokyo: Death Toll Rises to 9 in Japan

As of Wednesday, September 23, 2026, the death toll from severe flooding and landslides in eastern Japan’s Kanto region has risen to nine, with four individuals remaining missing. Triggered by heavy rain from Typhoon Dujuan, the severe weather has displaced thousands, knocked out power grids, and heavily impacted Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures near Tokyo.

Typhoon Dujuan Batters the Kanto Region

Typhoon Dujuan swept past Japan’s eastern Pacific coast earlier this week, dumping record-breaking rainfall across the Kanto region and the Izu Islands. According to Xinhua News Agency, the storm triggered sudden landslides and overflowing rivers, leaving a trail of destruction in areas surrounding Tokyo. Local authorities confirmed that nine people have lost their lives, while police and firefighters continue active search and rescue operations for four missing residents.

The human cost of the disaster is heavily concentrated in prefectures neighboring the capital. Six fatalities were recorded in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo. Among the victims in Chiba was a man in his 50s who tragically lost his life after falling into a bamboo grove while operating heavy machinery to clear mud and debris from a landslide. Another victim was discovered dead inside a submerged vehicle, as reported by Kyodo News.

Infrastructure Strain and Regional Impact

Southwest of the capital in Kanagawa Prefecture, officials confirmed another three deaths. This toll includes a woman in her 60s who died when a sudden landslide crashed directly into her residence, sending a wall of mud pouring through the home. Beyond the tragic loss of life, the physical infrastructure across the affected zones has suffered immensely.

Here is why that matters for regional stability:

Typhoon Dujuan Impact Overview (As of Sept. 23, 2026) Metric Count / Status Primary Affected Areas Confirmed Deaths 9 Chiba (6), Kanagawa (3) Missing Persons 4 Kanto Region Damaged/Flooded Buildings 500+ Chiba, Kanagawa, Ibaraki Power Outages 24,700+ households Chiba, Kanagawa

More than 500 buildings across Chiba, Kanagawa, and Ibaraki prefectures have been completely destroyed, structurally damaged, or inundated with floodwaters. Public broadcaster NHK reported that just before 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday, over 24,700 households in Chiba and Kanagawa remained entirely without electrical power as utility crews struggled to access blocked roads.

Emergency crews remain deployed across the mud-choked valleys of Chiba and Kanagawa. But there is a catch, as time runs short for the four remaining missing individuals swallowed by the debris.