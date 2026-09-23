Truffle Salami Recall for Listeria: Batch Details and Refund Guide

Health authorities have issued an urgent precautionary recall for a specific batch of truffle-flavored cured salami due to potential contamination with the foodborne pathogen Listeria monocytogenes. Distributed across major supermarkets, consumers possessing the affected product are strongly advised against consumption and are instructed to return it for a full refund.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway The Pathogen: The product is recalled due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium capable of causing severe food poisoning.

The product is recalled due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium capable of causing severe food poisoning. Return it to the point of purchase immediately.

Regulatory Action and Product Identification Details

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The Italian Ministry of Health initiated the safety recall following routine microbiological checks that flagged an anomaly in the production chain. According to reports from QuiFinanza and Il Fatto Alimentare, the spotlight falls directly on aged truffle salami produced by Salumificio F.lli Costantini Srl, located in the Teramo province.

The specific item targeted by the safety alert is the truffle-flavored cured salami sold in single-unit packages under batch number 20260729. As noted in coverage by greenMe and Fanpage, routine hygiene and sanitary inspections caught the microbial risk before widespread clinical outbreaks could materialize, though proactive recalls remain vital to prevent public exposure.

Summary of Product Recall Parameters Product Description Manufacturer Batch Number Identified Risk Action Required Aged Truffle Salami (Salame stagionato al tartufo) Salumificio F.lli Costantini Srl 20260729 Listeria monocytogenes contamination Do not consume; return to store for refund

Consumer Guidance and Refund Protocols

Supermarket chains and specialized food retailers have been instructed to pull remaining units of batch 20260729 from display shelves.

As health agencies continue to monitor the distribution network, officials emphasize that no human cases linked to this specific batch have been officially reported at the time of the announcement. Swift regulatory intervention highlights the efficacy of routine supply chain surveillance in mitigating foodborne microbial threats.

References

Photo: zazoom.it

Ministero della Salute.