Memphis Honors Late Producer Tay Keith With Key to the City and Music Lab

Memphis has officially designated Sept. 20 as Tay Keith Day to honor the late hip-hop producer Brytavious LaKeith Chambers. City officials presented his family with the Key to the City, celebrating his four Billboard Hot 100 number-one records and his deep, lasting commitment to Memphis’ young creatives.

The Bottom Line The Honor: Memphis proclaimed Sept. 20 as Tay Keith Day and awarded his family the Key to the City.

Memphis proclaimed Sept. 20 as Tay Keith Day and awarded his family the Key to the City. The Legacy Project: Memphis Public Libraries renamed its Cloud901 production room the Tay Keith Music Lab, launching a dedicated “Beat Making 101” curriculum.

Memphis Public Libraries renamed its Cloud901 production room the Tay Keith Music Lab, launching a dedicated “Beat Making 101” curriculum. The Impact: The broader Tay Keith Legacy Initiative includes the 901Voices oral-history project and a permanent archival collection preserving his life and career.

Cementing a Global Sound in His Hometown

The cultural imprint of Brytavious LaKeith Chambers—known globally as Tay Keith—stretches far beyond standard chart statistics. Before his untimely passing in June at the age of 29, the Grammy-nominated producer helped export the musical identity of Memphis to the world stage. His signature beats anchored inescapable hits like Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE” and Drake’s “First Person Shooter,” cementing four No. 1 records on the Billboard Hot 100.

But long before those multi-platinum plaques rolled in, Tay Keith honed his craft inside the very city that is now ensuring his name remains etched into its cultural bedrock. According to municipal and library officials, this week’s honors bridge his international success with grassroots community investment.

Building the Future at Cloud901

Here is the kicker: the tributes extend well beyond ceremonial plaques and honorary dates. Developed through a multi-year partnership between the library system and the Tay Keith Legacy Foundation, the dedicated production space gives local teens hands-on access to professional music-production tools and gear.

Photo: thesource.com

“We are honored to dedicate our Cloud901 music production lab to Tay Keith. What better way to honor the legacy of a beloved Memphian and his timeless work than with a space that gives teens the freedom to find their own voices,” Memphis Public Libraries Director Dr. Eric D. Harris noted of the facility. Alongside the studio space, the initiative introduces “Beat Making 101,” a structured curriculum designed to teach aspiring young creators foundational production techniques and sound design.

Tay Keith Legacy Initiative Components and Community Impact Program Component Partner / Institution Core Objective Tay Keith Music Lab Memphis Public Libraries (Cloud901) Provides teens with hands-on music production tools and workspace. Beat Making 101 Tay Keith Legacy Foundation Teaches beat-making fundamentals and creative sound development. Tay Keith Collection Memphis Public Libraries Preserves photographs, studio materials, awards, and memorabilia. 901Voices Archive Memphis Public Libraries Records oral histories from family and peers for digital archiving.

Preserving a Cultural Archive

The institutional embrace of Tay Keith’s career goes deeper still through the broader Tay Keith Legacy Initiative. The repository will house photographs, handwritten studio notes, correspondence, memorabilia, and awards, safeguarding his contributions to regional and national music history.

Photo: hip-hopvibe.com

Furthermore, the 901Voices oral-history initiative ensures that personal narratives from family members and close peers will be permanently recorded and preserved within the library’s digital archive. As Mayor Paul Young emphasized regarding the municipal investment, the framework serves as a direct pipeline for future talent. “The funding of this music lab is an investment in the next generation of Memphis talent and a fitting tribute to Tay Keith,” Mayor Young stated. “His legacy will live on by giving young people the tools and space to create, learn, and build their own future in music.”

A Bridge for the Next Generation of Moguls

For the family of the late producer, the memorialization carries a profound emotional and community resonance. Expressing gratitude for the outpouring of civic support, the family shared a unified sentiment regarding the studio launch. “Today we keep our beloved Tay Keith’s memory and profound work alive by unveiling the Tay Keith Music Lab in partnership with Memphis Public Libraries. This space will connect his legacy to creation and focus on future generations of young DJs, producers and music executives to come.”