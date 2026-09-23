How to Stop and Block Google Calendar Spam Invites

Google Calendar spam uses automated event invites for crypto scams, phishing calls, and fake package deliveries to confirm active accounts, but users can stop 95% of these attacks by changing default event settings from accepting invites “From everyone” to “Only if the sender is known,” according to cybersecurity guides.

The Anatomy of a Calendar Injection Exploit

A calendar is fundamentally a list of commitments you agreed to undertake. When a stranger drops a fake meeting, crypto giveaway, or delivery notice onto your Google Calendar, the app often auto-adds the event and fires a notification straight to your screen. The moment you see that notification, the attacker achieves their primary objective: confirming that your email address is active, monitored, and read.

For years, personal Gmail accounts defaulted to accepting invitations from everyone. While Google introduced underlying fixes beginning in 2019 and quietly improved them through 2024—such as defaulting newly created personal accounts to stricter filtering—legacy accounts remain heavily exposed to automated calendar injection attacks.

Why Declining Invites Makes You A Higher-Value Target

Human instinct tells us to open a spam notification and click “Decline” to clean up our schedule. Clicking decline, accept, maybe, or replying with a comment sends an automated response packet right back to the spammer’s server.

That response confirms two critical data points: your address is actively monitored, and you read invitations sent by unknown actors. Consequently, interacting with the prompt labels you as a high-value target for subsequent phishing campaigns. The only safe operational procedures are utilizing the native spam-reporting workflow, deleting the event without triggering a response, or ignoring the entry entirely while adjusting your core configuration settings.

Layering Defenses: Known Senders and Reporting Flows

Stopping calendar spam requires a multi-layered configuration approach. The single most effective countermeasure is restricting event auto-adds.

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Turn On “Known Senders Only”: Navigate to Google Calendar on the web, open the gear icon to access Settings, select Event settings under General in the left sidebar, locate “Add invitations to my calendar,” and switch the parameter to “Only if the sender is known.” Under this rule, a sender is recognized only if they reside in your Google Contacts, share your Google Workspace domain, have been emailed directly from your Gmail account, or if you subscribe to their calendar. Unverified invitations land safely in your Gmail inbox for review without auto-populating your schedule.

Navigate to Google Calendar on the web, open the gear icon to access Settings, select Event settings under General in the left sidebar, locate “Add invitations to my calendar,” and switch the parameter to “Only if the sender is known.” Under this rule, a sender is recognized only if they reside in your Google Contacts, share your Google Workspace domain, have been emailed directly from your Gmail account, or if you subscribe to their calendar. Unverified invitations land safely in your Gmail inbox for review without auto-populating your schedule. Report Existing Spam: For unauthorized events already populating your timeline, open the event details, click the three-dot menu in the top right, and select “Report as spam.” This action purges the event, blocks the organizer from future transmissions, and feeds Google’s automated threat detection models—all without transmitting a reply receipt to the attacker. (Note: Google omits the “Report as spam” option if the sender exists within your established contacts or workspace domain, requiring a standard deletion instead.)

For unauthorized events already populating your timeline, open the event details, click the three-dot menu in the top right, and select “Report as spam.” This action purges the event, blocks the organizer from future transmissions, and feeds Google’s automated threat detection models—all without transmitting a reply receipt to the attacker. (Note: Google omits the “Report as spam” option if the sender exists within your established contacts or workspace domain, requiring a standard deletion instead.) Batch-Clean Historical Clutter: Because spammers frequently schedule malicious events months in advance, users dealing with an infected timeline can switch to Schedule view (using the “A” keyboard shortcut) to scroll chronologically and report spam entries in batches across a 6-to-12-month horizon.

Because spammers frequently schedule malicious events months in advance, users dealing with an infected timeline can switch to Schedule view (using the “A” keyboard shortcut) to scroll chronologically and report spam entries in batches across a 6-to-12-month horizon. Block Senders in Gmail: Since calendar invitations route through email infrastructure first, blocking the originating sender directly inside Gmail allows Google’s anti-abuse filters to intercept subsequent calendar payloads before they ever hit your schedule view.

Managing Mobile Permissions and Third-Party Integrations

Beyond core web settings, mobile operating systems and connected productivity platforms introduce additional threat vectors. On Android devices, unauthorized apps occasionally harvest calendar permissions to inject promotional data or malicious scheduling links. Users can audit and revoke these privileges by accessing device Settings, navigating to Security & privacy, Privacy controls, Permission manager, and selecting Calendar to strip unauthorized apps of write access.

How to Stop Google Calendar Spam Invites Permanently

Furthermore, users operating Google Calendar alongside third-party service providers like Calendly or Asana must consult those specific platforms’ documentation to harden their anti-spam controls, ensuring external APIs do not bypass primary defensive postures.