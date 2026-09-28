Thapelo Mokobodi: Orlando Pirates Star Destined for Bafana Bafana and Europe

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thapelo Mokobodi is being positioned for a Bafana Bafana call-up and a potential move to a European league following a standout start to his tenure at Mayfair. His representatives state that the 23-year-old is already on a trajectory toward international honors and elite world football.

Since transferring from Stellenbosch FC during the most recent transfer window, Mokobodi has quickly integrated into the Orlando Pirates squad. Having signed a three-year contract with the Sea Robbers, the central midfielder has become a key figure in the tactical approach employed by Abdeslam Ouaddou.

The midfielder’s impact is reflected in his immediate activity on the pitch, having appeared in 10 fixtures across various competitions. During this run, Mokobodi has already managed to open his scoring account for the club, signaling a rapid adaptation to the pressures of the Betway Premiership.

Nimrod Mbhalati backs Mokobodi for international and overseas move

Nimrod Mbhalati of Nida Sports Agency, who represents the player, has expressed strong confidence in Mokobodi’s professional growth. Mbhalati believes the midfielder possesses the ambition and work ethic required to transition from domestic success to the global stage.

“You know, I think he has a bright future ahead of him. I believe he can even go as far as playing for Bafana Bafana and, obviously, going overseas,” Mbhalati said. He further characterized the player as a hardworking individual with high ambitions, adding, “I think and believe that he has a bright future if he can continue working the way he is.”

Mbhalati emphasized that continued success for the 23-year-old depends on his ability to remain coachable and open to guidance from those managing his career. According to his representative, Mokobodi “is destined for greatness.”

Upcoming fixtures for Orlando Pirates and Mokobodi

As the domestic calendar pauses for the FIFA international break, Mokobodi is expected to maintain his form ahead of a high-stakes return to action in mid-October. The midfielder faces a demanding schedule that will test his consistency in both domestic and continental competitions.

The immediate priority for Orlando Pirates is the MTN8 cup final, where they are scheduled to face Mamelodi Sundowns on October 10. This clash represents a critical opportunity for Mokobodi to prove his value in a championship-deciding environment.

Following the cup final, the club will shift its focus to the CAF Champions League. Orlando Pirates are set to compete in the second preliminary round against African Stars, with the away and home legs scheduled for October 17 and October 24, respectively.

Date Competition Opponent October 10 MTN8 Cup Final Mamelodi Sundowns October 17 CAF Champions League African Stars (Away) October 24 CAF Champions League African Stars (Home)

The upcoming month serves as a critical window for Mokobodi to solidify his standing within the squad and potentially catch the eye of national team selectors. With a three-year deal securing his stay at Mayfair, the focus remains on his development and the pursuit of the “greatness” cited by his agency.