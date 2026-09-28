Kimberly Birrell wins first WTA tour title at 2026 Korea Open

Australian tennis player Kimberly Birrell captured her first WTA tour title at the 2026 Korea Open in Seoul. The 28-year-old athlete reached the top of the WTA tour 12 years after her professional debut, overcoming significant personal and physical hardships.

Overcoming Career-Threatening Injury

Birrell’s path to victory was marked by a severe elbow injury that followed a breakout performance at the 2019 Australian Open, where she reached the third round after defeating Paula Badosa and Donna Vekic. The injury required two surgeries and a rehabilitation process that lasted two and a half years, including six months spent solely on refining her serve.

Between July 2019 and January 2022, Birrell competed in only four tournaments, causing her world ranking to plummet to No. 740. Reflecting on the period, Birrell stated, “When I couldn’t play tennis, which had been my whole life since I was young, because of an injury regardless of my will, it was really painful and difficult.” She admitted there were two moments during her painful rehabilitation when she felt she could no longer continue and wanted to give up.

Birrell credited her family, coaches, and training team for providing the courage to persist. After taking a complete two-week break from the sport to clear her mind, she returned to the court, driven by a realization of how much she loved tennis.

The Climb Back to the Top

Following her rehabilitation, Birrell restarted her career in 2022 through the World Tennis lower tour. She climbed from outside the top 700 to the 160s by the end of that year, eventually regaining her form through Challenger events and tour qualifiers.

Despite reaching her first tour final at the 2024 Osaka Open and a second final at the Chennai Open in India the following year, she finished as runner-up in both. Birrell noted that she struggled with anxiety and obsession over her ranking in 2023 while failing to break into the Top 100, but eventually learned to focus on becoming a “player who develops more than yesterday” rather than focusing on immediate results or her age.

Sportsmanship in Victory

In the final on the 27th, Birrell faced fellow Australian Maya Joint. Despite the significance of her first career title, Birrell maintained a composed demeanor on court. She explained that facing a compatriot made her emotions “very complex” and that it was difficult to compose her feelings during the match.