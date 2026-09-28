Coach Ameer Amri Zainuddin Takes Responsibility for Asian Games Exit

Independent doubles coach Ameer Amri Zainuddin took responsibility after Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani suffered a quarter-final defeat at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The Malaysian pair fell 13-21, 17-21 to China’s Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium in Aichi, missing out on a medal finish.

New coaching setup and continuing men's doubles title drought

Independent Setup Adjustments: Following Teo Kok Siang’s return to the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), new head coach Ameer Amri Zainuddin is managing the Sri Petaling-based independent pair alongside recently added coach Fairuzizuan Tazari.

Following Teo Kok Siang’s return to the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), new head coach Ameer Amri Zainuddin is managing the Sri Petaling-based independent pair alongside recently added coach Fairuzizuan Tazari. Men’s Doubles Drought Continues: The defeat marks a disappointing end for Malaysian men’s doubles aspirations in Japan, keeping the 20-year title drought alive since Koo Kien Keat and Tan Boon Heong won gold at Doha 2006.

Quarter-Final Exit Against China’s Top Pair

Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani arrived in Japan with clear intentions to challenge for the gold medal. However, their campaign concluded in the quarter-finals following a straight-game defeat of 13-21, 17-21 against China’s world No. 3 pair, Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang. The Malaysian duo struggled to find their rhythm throughout the encounter at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium in Aichi.

Ameer Amri Zainuddin acknowledged that his charges failed to reach their usual competitive level during the match. Despite the subpar performance, the coach defended the pair’s overall effort against formidable opposition. “Of course, I’m disappointed with the result because we came here with the target of winning a medal. But credit must be given to the players because they gave their best,” Ameer noted.

Coaching Transition and Team Dynamics

The Asian Games campaign served as an early test for Ameer, who recently took over as the head coach of the independent set-up based in Sri Petaling. The transition occurred after Teo Kok Siang returned to the Badminton Association of Malaysia earlier this month. In response to the shift, Ameer brought in former national player Fairuzizuan Tazari to assist with coaching Sze Fei and Izzuddin, though Fairuzizuan was unable to travel for the tournament in Japan.

“I would also like to thank the entire team and support staff throughout the tournament. As their coach, I take responsibility for this result. We will learn from this defeat and come back stronger,” Ameer stated.

Tournament Phase Malaysian Pair Opponents Score / Result Quarter-Finals (Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games) Goh Sze Fei – Nur Izzuddin Rumsani Liang Weikeng – Wang Chang (China) 13-21, 17-21 (Loss) Second Round Aaron Chia – Tee Kai Wun Kim Won-ho – Seo Seung-jae (South Korea) Defeat

Broader Impact on Malaysian Men’s Doubles

The exit of Sze Fei and Izzuddin effectively ended Malaysia’s remaining men’s doubles representation at the Asian Games. Earlier in the tournament, compatriots Aaron Chia and Tee Kai Wun also exited after a second-round loss to South Korea’s defending champions Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae.

The double elimination extends Malaysia’s wait for a men’s doubles gold medal at the Asian Games.