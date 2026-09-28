Real Madrid and Barcelona monitor Erling Haaland amid Man City charges

Following reports that Manchester City was found guilty of 114 of 115 financial infractions investigated by the Premier League since February 2023, Spanish giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona have placed striker Erling Haaland on their radar amid uncertainty over the club’s future.

Financial controls limit Barcelona pursuit

Financial Fair Play Constraints: While Barcelona maintains interest through Joan Laporta, strict Liga financial controls dictate that any pursuit relies heavily on massive structural outgoings.

The 114 Infractions and the Spanish Calculus

According to reports from The Athletic, Manchester City stands culpable on 114 out of 115 charges brought forward by the Premier League. While the definitive punishment remains unannounced, the fallout has already reached the offices of Spain’s biggest clubs.

The Sun reveals that both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are monitoring the situation closely. The core fear in Manchester—a catastrophic points deduction leading to relegation—creates an opening for continental rivals to test the resolve of the Premier League champions’ key players. But the mechanics of a transfer involving a player of this magnitude are exceptionally complex.

Real Madrid GET ERLING HAALAND after Man City FOUND GUILTY OF CHARGES

Contractual Realities and Financial Hurdles

Erling Haaland remains tied to Manchester City through a long-term agreement running until 2034. The Norwegian international has not expressed any desire to force a departure. Yet, elite recruitment departments thrive on uncertainty.

Player / Metric Details Player Age 26 years old Contract Expiry 2034 Premier League Charges 114 guilty out of 115 infractions Interested Clubs Real Madrid, FC Barcelona

Breaking! Haaland at Arsenal & Madrid if Man City don't survive the 114 charges plus Other updates

Joan Laporta has routinely spoken of the striker as a primary ambition for the Catalan club. But the reality of the Camp Nou boardroom is governed by strict Liga economic controls. The Blaugrana remain severely restricted by financial rules.

On the other side of the Spanish capital, Real Madrid has tracked the forward for years. Los Blancos are patiently waiting for the independent commission to hand down its verdict, watching to see if the regulatory hammer finally cracks open the door for a marquee approach.

Barça Monitoring HAALAND | Barça & Madrid Want Mora

The Road Ahead for City and Their Star Forward

Manchester City’s legal team is expected to launch a vigorous appeal once the formal sanctions are delivered by the independent commission in the coming weeks. Until that judgment sets a definitive legal and sporting precedent, the English club retains complete control over their star asset.

But the calculus has shifted. Opposing sporting directors no longer view City’s squad as an impenetrable fortress. If the sporting penalties threaten the club’s top-tier status, the summer window could trigger unprecedented movement at the very apex of European football.

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