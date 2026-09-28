Kagiso Rabada in South Africa Squad for Australia Tests; Anrich Nortje Recalled

Kagiso Rabada has been named in South Africa’s preliminary Test squad for the upcoming three-match series against Australia, commencing October 9 in Durban, while he continues his recovery from a winter-training hamstring injury ahead of a crucial intra-squad assessment match.

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Pace Depth and the Rabada Conundrum

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad has made it clear that management will not rush their fast bowler back into the international fold out of sheer panic. Rabada sustained his hamstring strain during winter training sessions. His ultimate match readiness for the opening Test in Durban hinges entirely on his physical output during a high-intensity intra-squad match scheduled for next week.

Conrad addressed the selection dilemma directly during a Monday press conference. “We will give it as much time as humanly possible but we also don’t want to take a call based on desperation,” Conrad stated. “Based on how the three-day match plays out, a day or two after that, I reckon we will make a call.” This cautious approach highlights the medical team’s desire to safeguard Rabada’s long-term durability over short-term fixtures.

Meanwhile, the treatment room has claimed other notable fast-bowling assets. Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, and Kwena Maphaka were completely omitted from consideration due to ongoing hamstring rehabilitation.

Anrich Nortje’s Uncontracted Comeback and the Seven-Man Pace Pack

In the absence of several frontline options, the selectors have assembled an expanded group featuring seven specialist fast bowlers. Among them is Anrich Nortje, operating outside a central CSA contract, who is poised to make his first Test appearance since March 2023. Nortje has not featured in the red-ball format for the Proteas since March 1 of this year, making his reintegration one of the most closely watched narratives of the series.

Conrad expressed total confidence in Nortje’s meticulous physical preparation. “Anrich is as pedantic and professional as they come. He has got spreadsheets that detail all of the work that he has done. I’m very comfortable that he has done all the necessary work,” Conrad explained. “We’ve just got to look at the intensity that it’s done in. We’ve got to look at whether a Test match is the best introduction back to the international fold.”

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Gerald Coetzee rounds out the primary pace options, having recently made his international return from injury during the first ODI against Australia. The pace unit is further bolstered by Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, and Dane Paterson, who retains his place after featuring in South Africa’s World Test Championship final squad.

Player Role Recent Status / Notes Kagiso Rabada Fast Bowler Recovering from winter hamstring injury; fitness test pending. Anrich Nortje Fast Bowler Uncontracted; targeting first Test appearance since March 2023. Marques Ackerman Top-Order Batter Uncapped; scored 1000+ runs for South Africa A. Dewald Brevis Middle-Order Batter Omitted; viewed currently as a subcontinent specialist.

Batting Stability and the Marques Ackerman Factor

While the bowling stocks face rigorous fitness filtering, the batting core remains largely intact. The standout inclusion is uncapped top-order batter Marques Ackerman. Ackerman has amassed over 1,000 runs for South Africa A and is locked in a competitive battle with Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, and Wiaan Mulder for a coveted top-three position.

Conrad praised Ackerman’s leadership and red-ball output. “On the batting front, we’ve stuck with our core group,” Conrad noted. “It’s great to have Marques in the squad. The way he has led the SA A side, both as captain and through his performances with the bat, has earned him this opportunity.”

Conversely, Dewald Brevis missed out on selection despite traveling with the squad that won in India. Conrad offered a sharp tactical comparison regarding Brevis’s current developmental trajectory. “The blunt answer is that I don’t think he is one of the best batters in Test cricket for us,” Conrad said. “I think there are other guys for us in South African conditions. Brevis is probably more suited to us playing in Test cricket in the subcontinent. In Tests, he is a bit of a Rafael Nadal. He is a clay-court specialist.”

Addressing the ongoing vacancy at number three, Conrad acknowledged the global tactical headache associated with the position. “We have had a few guys do the No. 3 job for us. In India, we flip-flopped between Wiaan and Stubbo. I think it’s a global problem, No. 3,” Conrad said. “People, if they are to play a card, they do it at No. 3. We have to look at our bowling attack. Depending on the balance of the side, that will determine what our side will look like. I will be very surprised if Tristan Stubbs doesn’t [make] the starting line-up.”

Spin Dynamics and Historical Context

South Africa have named a trio of slow-bowling options: Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, and Senuran Muthusamy. With coastal pitch conditions traditionally offering variable turn early in the season, tactical flexibility remains a priority for the coaching staff.

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Conrad kept his cards close to his chest regarding the utilization of dual spinners. “Everything is a possibility. That’s why we named an extended squad. If Harmer and Maharaj are two of the best five bowlers to win a Test then I am not going to rule that out,” Conrad remarked, while clarifying that groundsmen have not been instructed to produce turning minefields.

The fixture carries added historical baggage, with Conrad leaning into the rivalry between the two nations by referencing past off-field flashpoints. “People have got memories that span back to eight years ago, and there were hardware stores at the gate welcoming the Aussies, and I don’t think that’s disrespectful. I think that’s quite smart, and they needed to be reminded of some of their misdemeanours,” Conrad said, invoking the infamous Sandpapergate incident.

The expanded squad will assemble in Durban on October 1, marking the commencement of an intense red-ball summer battle.