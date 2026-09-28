Trump withholds $810 million in federal spending approved by Congress

President Donald Trump has withheld $810 million in federal spending approved by Congress, including $567 million destined for refugee and asylee services. Set against the backdrop of an approaching fiscal year deadline, the executive action has triggered an intense constitutional clash over the separation of powers and federal appropriations.

Federal Spending Freeze Centers on Refugee Services and OMB Directives

The White House confirmed the withholding of $810 million in congressionally allocated funds, with the bulk of the total—$567 million—directed toward programs supporting refugees, asylees, and other non-citizens. The administration’s move utilizes a mechanism known as a pocket rescission, bypassing the standard 45-day congressional notification window required when a president seeks to cancel allocated funds. With less than a week remaining in the fiscal year, lawmakers argue this timing effectively prevents Congress from responding, reallocating the money, or challenging the executive decision.

Critics point directly to Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought as the architect of the funding freeze. According to the Government Accountability Office, an independent and non-partisan watchdog agency, pocket rescissions of this nature are illegal. Article 1 of the United States Constitution grants Congress the power to levy taxes and direct federal spending, a authority commonly known as the power of the purse.

Pocket rescission and the power of the purse Pocket Rescission: An executive maneuver where funds are withheld so late in the fiscal year that Congress runs out of time to object or redirect the money.

An executive maneuver where funds are withheld so late in the fiscal year that Congress runs out of time to object or redirect the money. Power of the Purse: The constitutional authority granted to the legislative branch to decide how and where federal tax dollars are spent.

Targeted Programs Beyond Refugee Support

While refugee and asylee services bear the largest financial burden at $567 million, the administration’s detailed accounting outlines cuts across several other specialized sectors. The withheld funds include $70 million intended for programs providing grants and fellowships to support institutions bringing foreign students and faculty to the United States to study or teach language. $15 million was also withheld from a Justice Department team tasked with preventing and resolving racial and ethnic tensions, civil disorders, and restoring racial stability and harmony.

Tens of millions more have been frozen across various research and non-profit grant programs targeting climate change, as well as initiatives focused on racial and gender minority work. These targeted retentions have drawn immediate rebukes from both sides of the aisle, though opposition has been most vocal among congressional Democrats and senior appropriators who view the executive actions as a direct threat to legislative authority.

Congressional Backlash and Legislative Stances

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill registered swift condemnation following the OMB’s disclosure. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, criticized the move in a public statement posted to X. “This is the most recent attempt by this Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to undermine Congress’s Constitutional power of the purse,” Collins wrote. “OMB is an agency of the executive branch. It does not get to decide which programs are worth funding.”

Democratic leaders escalated their rhetoric, characterizing the administrative maneuver as an overreach of executive authority. Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, condemned the action directly on X. “This is theft from the American people, plain and simple,” Murray wrote. “Every Republican who voted for these bills should be furious, because Vought is saying their votes don’t count.” Rep. Brendan Boyle, the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, echoed those sentiments in a formal statement, calling the withholding a “blatant attack on Congress’s constitutional power of the purse” executed through the back door because the cuts could not pass through normal legislative channels.

Breakdown of Canceled Federal Funding Categories Program Category Withheld Amount Primary Impacted Area Refugee & Asylee Services $567 million Support services for refugees, asylees, and non-citizens Foreign Exchange & Language $70 million Grants and fellowships for foreign students and faculty Civil Justice & Community Relations $15 million Department of Justice team resolving racial and ethnic tensions Climate & Minority Research Tens of millions Non-profit grants targeting climate change and minority initiatives

Procedural Implications and Institutional Safeguards

The unfolding standoff highlights recurring tensions regarding executive impoundment powers. When the executive branch refuses to disburse funds duly enacted into law, it forces a confrontation over whether administrative efficiency or statutory compliance takes precedence. Because the White House did not respond to requests for comment regarding the $810 million freeze, legislative avenues remain the primary counterweight for lawmakers seeking enforcement of the original appropriations bills.

BREAKING: Trump Moves to Rescind $810 Million in Federal Funding

When to Monitor Administrative Budget Actions

For organizations, academic institutions, and regional entities dependent on federal grants, managing sudden funding pauses requires careful legal and administrative oversight. Affected grantees must review specific agency guidance, track fiscal year expiration timelines, and consult institutional legal counsel when grant disbursements are abruptly halted. While individual administrative remedies depend on the specific federal agency involved, monitoring congressional committee updates provides the clearest indicator of potential legislative remedies or legal challenges.

As the final week of the fiscal year ticks down, the unspent funds remain frozen in accounts overseen by the OMB. With congressional leaders signaling continued resistance to executive withholding, the battle over the constitutional separation of powers is expected to extend well beyond the current fiscal cycle.

Government sources and the United States Constitution