Exploring Seoul During Chuseok on the Wild Card Travel Challenge

Tim, a contestant in the ongoing Frequent Miler Wild Card Challenge, arrived in Seoul, South Korea, on September 26, 2026, following a transpacific business-class flight and executed a budget-conscious luxury lodging strategy. Utilizing Chase Sapphire Reserve credits and ultimate rewards points, he secured a two-night stay at the Mondrian Hotel for approximately $520 during the Chuseok holiday festival.

Incheon Airport transit costs and Chuseok hotel pricing

Logistical Navigation: Facing a 4:00 AM arrival and a 60-kilometer transit gap from Incheon Airport, he utilized personal travel credits to absorb a Mondrian taxi fare.

Facing a 4:00 AM arrival and a 60-kilometer transit gap from Incheon Airport, he utilized personal travel credits to absorb a Mondrian taxi fare. Chuseok Holiday Impact: Regional holiday demand pushed local hotel valuations past $1,000 for standard two-night stays, requiring precise point valuations.

Transit Realities And Early Morning Logistics At Incheon Airport

Landing at Incheon Airport right at 4:00 AM local time on September 26, 2026, presented an immediate logistical obstacle for the traveler. The airport sits approximately 60 kilometers from downtown Seoul, a distance typically bridged by a large flotilla of shared airport buses. However, arriving ahead of standard transit operating hours meant that a shared transfer would stretch travel time to roughly two hours, compounding the fatigue of a 13-hour transpacific flight.

Faced with this bottleneck, the traveler opted for direct vehicular transit. He secured a taxi to bypass the delayed morning transit schedule, covering the approximately $40 fare directly with his available travel credits.

Capitalizing On The Mondrian Hotel Valuation

Finding affordable luxury lodging during a major national holiday requires strict balance sheet management. With regional boutique properties pricing two-night stays well in excess of $1,000 due to Chuseok demand, standard travel credits alone would fall short. But the balance sheet tells a different story for the Mondrian Hotel, an Accor-operated 5-star property that listed a twin room for a relative baseline of approximately $520 total for both nights.

To eliminate the remaining cash outlay, the traveler deployed a specific portfolio asset. The property featured a 2X Points Boost, allowing him to settle the remaining $270 balance by redeeming roughly 13,500 Ultimate Rewards points. That arithmetic reduced the out-of-pocket room rate to an effective 6,750 points per night, maximizing the utility of his Chase Sapphire Reserve perks.

Mondrian Hotel Seoul Stay Metrics Expense Category Standard Cost Points / Credit Applied Two-Night Lodging ~$520 $250 The Edit Credit + ~13,500 UR Points Airport Transit (~60 km) ~$40 Covered via Travel Credit Effective Nightly Rate ~6,750 Points per night 6,750 Points + Credit

Chuseok Festival Itinerary And The Road To Melbourne

The daytime itinerary used the local holiday to minimize overhead expenses. Visiting three city palaces, a sculpture garden, and a major art exhibit carried zero admission cost due to Chuseok holiday promotions. Evening activities included traditional folk music, sunset viewing from a mountain vantage point, a street-food dinner, and an aerial tour via a helium-filled moon-shaped balloon.

With Seoul successfully logged as the second major stop following Costa Rica, the timeline compresses. Contestants must maneuver toward Melbourne, Australia, in time for the live stream scheduled for Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.