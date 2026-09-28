UK Diesel Prices Hit All-Time High Amid Middle East Conflict

UK diesel prices reached an all-time high of 199.18p per litre, according to the RAC, driven by Middle Eastern conflict that disrupted wholesale oil production and transportation over a seven-month period. The record eclipses the previous peak of 199.09p set in June 2022, compounding cost pressures for logistics fleets, businesses, and consumers nationwide.

Rising fuel prices increase costs for households and businesses

Record Pump Prices: Average diesel hit 199.18p per litre, while petrol climbed to 174.13p per litre amid prolonged Middle Eastern supply constraints.

Average diesel hit 199.18p per litre, while petrol climbed to 174.13p per litre amid prolonged Middle Eastern supply constraints. Household and Business Burden: Filling an average family diesel car now costs £110—£31 more than when the US-Iran conflict began in late February.

Filling an average family diesel car now costs £110—£31 more than when the US-Iran conflict began in late February. Supply Chain Transmission: The RAC warns that elevated freight and van operating costs will inevitably be passed down to retail consumers across all goods.

Uncharted Territory at the Pump

UK motorists face unprecedented fuel expenses as diesel enters uncharted territory. Data from the motoring organization RAC confirms that pump prices eclipsed the previous high of 199.09p set in June 2022. Simon Williams, the RAC’s head of policy, noted that the surge highlights the UK’s acute exposure to distant geopolitical shocks.

The conflict between the USA and Iran, which escalated at the end of February, has stripped stability from global energy markets. Over the past seven months, production and transportation channels across the region suffered severe disruptions. Consequently, diesel has climbed 59p per litre—an increase of just under 40% since hostilities began.

Refinery Bottlenecks and International Pressures

While the UK’s four domestic refineries produce a surplus of petrol, they fall short of meeting national demand for diesel. This structural deficit forces the country into heavy reliance on international imports. At the same time, global diesel supplies remain heavily constrained.

The Middle Eastern conflict restricted the flow of both raw crude and refined products onto international markets. Compounding these pressures, Russia implemented a diesel export ban following Ukrainian attacks on its refining infrastructure. Because diesel is harder to refine than gasoline and forms the lifeblood of the haulage and agricultural sectors, reducing demand remains exceptionally difficult.

Commercial Ripple Effects Across Logistics

The cost escalation extends far beyond individual vehicle owners. Commercial fleets, delivery vans, and heavy goods vehicles operating on diesel face punishing operating costs. Williams emphasized that the record diesel price spells immediate financial pain for every commercial enterprise relying on road freight.

These heightened logistics expenses will filter through supply chains, ultimately translating into higher retail prices for everyday goods and services.

Market Outlook and Recovery Timeline

Relief at the pump remains contingent on macro-level shifts in global energy markets. According to the RAC, retail prices will not moderate until international crude and refined product markets experience a sustained lower oil price extending over several weeks rather than days. Until those supply bottlenecks ease, UK businesses and consumers must budget for prolonged high fuel expenditures.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.