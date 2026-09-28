Orange Order Members Remain at Drumcree Amid Parade Dispute

Orange Order members remain stationed at Drumcree in Portadown as political and community leaders scramble for a solution to a contentious parade that has brought thousands onto Northern Ireland’s streets.

Political Tensions Surface at Stormont Over Garvaghy Road Blockade

The tense atmosphere follows a weekend of dramatic developments centered around the predominantly nationalist Garvaghy Road. Thousands of protesters gathered on Sunday to block the potential route, staging an unnotified mass gathering that featured senior Sinn Féin politicians, including Stormont’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

The high-stakes blockade was organized after the Orange Order managed to overturn a long ban on parading down the route. Despite attempts by Orangemen to begin their march on Sunday and into the early hours of Monday morning, police prevented them from progressing.

The fallout has severely strained relations between Stormont powersharing partners Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). DUP leader Gavin Robinson accused First Minister O’Neill of breaking the law by participating in the unnotified gathering, arguing that ministers bound by a pledge of office must uphold statutory underpinnings rather than disregard parading legislation.

Defending her presence, Ms. O’Neill asserted that local residents rejected the procession. “This community do not want this, they do not want this march,” she said.

Intensifying Talks and the Quest for a Political Solution

Political efforts are set to intensify on Monday, with high-level meetings scheduled to address the impasse. Breandán Mac Cionnaith of the Garvaghy Road Residents’ Coalition is slated to meet with Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Chris Bryant and PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher.

We’re not going in to do deals with them, or to take half measures with them. We’re putting the clock forward.”

The dispute is also expected to dominate proceedings at Stormont. Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Chris Bryant has appealed for calm, urging community and political leaders to pursue compromise following unsuccessful overnight talks on Sunday.

The Legal Battles and History Behind the Drumcree Stand-Off

The current crisis traces its origins back to the 1990s, when the Drumcree parade became synonymous with violent clashes during the Troubles. The march along the Garvaghy Road has been banned since 1998, with the Orange Order making unsuccessful applications for more than a quarter of a century to complete the traditional route.

Parades Commission of Northern Ireland allows Orange Order parade at Drumcree | RTÉ News

The legal situation shifted dramatically on Friday when the Parades Commission reversed its long-running determination, granting permission for the parade under strict restrictions. These conditions included a strict limit of 35 participants and an 8am start time.

Unionist parties welcomed the decision, while nationalist and republican parties met it with outrage. The Parades Commission ruling was subsequently upheld during an unprecedented late-night sitting of the High Court in Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning, setting the stage for the weekend’s mass protests and the ongoing security operation.