Kabudi Fast-tracks National M&E Policy

Tanzanian Minister of State Professor Palamagamba Kabudi directed the Prime Minister’s Office to fast-track the completion of the National Monitoring and Evaluation Policy. Issued in Arusha during the Fifth National Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Conference, the directive aims to establish a unified institutional framework for government projects.

Fast-Tracking the National M&E Policy in Arusha

Professor Palamagamba Kabudi, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Policy, Parliament, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities, issued a direct order for officials to accelerate the finalisation of the National Monitoring and Evaluation Policy. Consultations with key government institutions and stakeholders will shape the final framework, designed to establish a common institutional, professional, and operational standard.

Mr Mwinyi Ahmed, the Arumeru District Commissioner, delivered the ministerial speech on behalf of Prof Kabudi at the close of the Fifth National Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) Conference in Arusha. Organisers have already set a clear timeline for the policy’s debut: Prof Kabudi instructed that the next MEL conference must coincide with the official launch of the framework.

Building a Dedicated Civil Service Cadre and Digital Systems

Beyond drafting policy text, the Prime Minister’s Office must coordinate directly with the President’s Office responsible for Public Service Management and Good Governance. Their joint task is to finalise the structure of a dedicated national M&E cadre. According to the directives issued in Arusha, this specialized workforce will feature clearly defined responsibilities, professional qualifications, and career development pathways meant to professionalise oversight across all public institutions.

Technology is also taking center stage. Development of an integrated electronic government monitoring and evaluation system continues to move forward, with officials placing heavy emphasis on linking disparate digital platforms. Seamless information exchange remains the primary goal.

Government information systems should provide accurate, timely and verifiable data that can effectively guide decision-making. Professor Palamagamba Kabudi, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office

Resolutions and Institutional Accountability

Public institutions have been instructed to bolster their internal M&E units by allocating qualified personnel, adequate budgets, appropriate technology, working tools, and continuous training. Management meetings must now treat evaluation reports as regular agenda items to guide budget decisions, project implementation, performance assessments, risk management, and service delivery improvements.

During the Arusha gathering, participants adopted 10 key resolutions. Dr Rogers Rumenyela, representing the Tanzania Evaluation Association, presented the outcomes, noting that they incorporate Made-in-Africa evaluation approaches into implementation guidelines and provide a solid roadmap for the country. Permanent Secretary Dr Jim Yonazi urged all participants to ensure the resolutions are actively implemented and shared widely to drive national development.

Strengthening Field Verification and Local Accountability Clinics

Data collection cannot rely on desk reviews alone. Prof Kabudi urged M&E professionals to verify information directly through field visits and personal engagement with the officials implementing government programs on the ground. Regional authorities, local government bodies, and service-delivery institutions received explicit orders to strengthen accountability clinics, ensuring that citizens' challenges receive prompt attention.

The conference secretariat is tasked with translating the adopted resolutions into a clear implementation plan detailing specific responsibilities, strict timelines, and measurable performance indicators. Collaboration with development partners, the private sector, civil society organisations, academic institutions, and professional associations will anchor the next phase of work.