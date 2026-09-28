Ireland Defeats Israel 3-0 in Nations League Match Following Silent Protests

Ireland defeated Israel 3-0 in a Nations League Group B3 fixture in Debrecen, Hungary, on September 27, 2026. The match proceeded after Irish players voted overwhelmingly to play, avoiding a boycott over the Gaza conflict while staging silent protests and wearing black armbands on the pitch.

How the Irish Squad Voted to Play Amid Boycott Pressure

The fixture at Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen faced intense scrutiny and public calls for a boycott across Ireland, which has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s military actions in Gaza. The pressure prompted a majority of the Irish players to vote on whether to fulfill the fixture.

Despite the widespread public debate, only reserve goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu withdrew from the selection. He announced he would miss both fixtures because he considered participation wrong given the loss of innocent lives, forcing coach Heimir Hallgrímsson to name defender Jimmy Dunne as an emergency third goalkeeper.

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Silent Protests and Protocol Changes on the Pitch in Debrecen

Playing in a near-empty stadium in Hungary’s second-largest city under COVID-19-style restrictions, the teams executed a stripped-down pre-match protocol agreed upon with UEFA. The Irish squad wore black armbands, which the FAI stated honored all lives lost in the conflict. Players bowed their heads during the Israeli national anthem and omitted the traditional pre-match handshakes and pennant exchanges.

Ireland Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu Refuses to Play Against Israel

When Israel’s national anthem played, Irish players stood with their heads lowered near the bench. Team captain Dara O’Shea did not shake hands with his Israeli counterpart, Manor Solomon. On the broadcasting side, Irish public broadcaster RTÉ offered no studio panel, advertising, or live commentary around its coverage.

First-Half Goals Secure a 3-0 Victory for Ireland

On the field, Ireland settled the match within the first 25 minutes. Striker Troy Parrott opened the scoring in the 14th minute, celebrating with a heart sign with his hands. Adam Idah doubled the lead two minutes later, and Jack Moylan netted the third in the 25th minute.

Photo: LANCE!

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Next Fixture Scheduled Behind Closed Doors in Serbia

The controversy surrounding the fixture is set to continue as both teams prepare to meet again. Ireland is scheduled to face Israel on October 4 in a nominal home fixture that has been moved to Bačka Topola, Serbia, where it will be played behind closed doors.

Photo: reuters.com