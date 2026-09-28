FIP creates “FIP Self-Care Award” for community pharmacy initiatives

The International Pharmaceutical Federation announced the creation of the “Fip self-care award” on September 25, 2026, to recognize community pharmacy initiatives that champion consumer health autonomy. Set to be awarded at the 2027 World Congress in Kuala Lumpur, the honor highlights safe self-care and professional guidance at the pharmacy counter.

The Bottom Line

The Recognition: The International Pharmaceutical Federation (Fip) established the “Fip self-care award” on September 25, 2026, during World Pharmacists Day.

The International Pharmaceutical Federation (Fip) established the “Fip self-care award” on September 25, 2026, during World Pharmacists Day. The Focus: The award celebrates community pharmacy projects that foster safe, informed, and autonomous self-care among the public.

The award celebrates community pharmacy projects that foster safe, informed, and autonomous self-care among the public. The Debut: The inaugural prize will be handed out at the 85th Fip World Congress of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2027.

Celebrating Community Pharmacy Innovation

Operating under the 2026 theme “Empowering pharmacists for healthier futures,” the International Pharmaceutical Federation formally announced a brand-new accolade: the Fip self-care award. The initiative is designed to spotlight community pharmacies that actively help individuals take charge of their own health management through reliable guidance.

Catherine Duggan, chief executive officer of Fip, emphasized the broader mission behind the rollout. She noted that self-care serves as a vital tool for the profession to lift communities toward healthier futures, while the new prize showcases innovative community pharmacy work that delivers measurable improvements in public knowledge, trust, and health literacy.

Global Standards Meet the Pharmacy Counter

The push for structured, reliable self-care heavily relies on day-to-day interactions at the counter. Josephine Fubara, chief scientific officer of Opella—a partner in the initiative—pointed out that trustworthy self-care begins with absolute clarity when patients seek guidance. Pharmacists provide evidence-based support daily, helping individuals make sound healthcare choices with confidence.

Initiative Detail Specification Announcing Organization International Pharmaceutical Federation (Fip) Announcement Date September 25, 2026 Occasion World Pharmacists Day (“Empowering pharmacists for healthier futures”) Partner Organization Opella First Award Ceremony 85th Fip World Congress, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (2027)

Looking Ahead to Kuala Lumpur 2027

The journey for this new recognition culminates on an international stage. Fip confirmed that the award will see its first presentation during the 85th World Congress of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. The 2027 gathering in Malaysia will center around the theme “Bridging worlds: global knowledge, local realities and better care.”

Alongside the inaugural award ceremony, the congress will feature the presentation of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on self-care. Discussions will also cover updated guidelines developed alongside the World Health Organization, focusing on the integration of pharmacy networks into primary healthcare and universal health coverage frameworks.