Lana Del Rey is celebrating her second wedding anniversary to Louisiana alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene by sharing previously unseen photos and videos from their September 2024 wedding in Louisiana. The couple, who first met in 2019, married following a public confirmation of their relationship at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

Essential Highlights of the Anniversary Milestone

The Anniversary Reveal: Lana Del Rey marked two years of marriage to Jeremy Dufrene by posting a social media carousel featuring wedding footage, casual moments, and her engagement ring.

Lana Del Rey marked two years of marriage to Jeremy Dufrene by posting a social media carousel featuring wedding footage, casual moments, and her engagement ring. Musical Collaboration: Their relationship inspired the track “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter,” co-written with Dufrene and produced by Jack Antonoff for her upcoming album Stove.

Their relationship inspired the track “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter,” co-written with Dufrene and produced by Jack Antonoff for her upcoming album Stove. Enduring Legacy: The milestone arrives as Del Rey continues her historic run on the charts, fueled by her 2012 breakthrough Born to Die setting longevity records for female artists.

Looking Back at a Louisiana Celebration

Marking two years of marriage, the 41-year-old singer-songwriter took to social media to share intimate glimpses of her wedding day. The newly released footage captures the pair exchanging a kiss during their Louisiana ceremony, alongside images of Del Rey in her bridal gown standing next to Dufrene. “Hi husband, happy second anniversary… Thank you for making everywhere I’ve ever lived feel like home again,” Del Rey wrote in her caption, extending affection to their family.

Dufrene also marked the occasion online with his own tribute. “Happy Anniversary to the most Beautiful and Precious lil wife. I love you so much,” he posted, sharing additional photographs from their wedding and everyday life together. The couple’s romance first crossed into the public eye in August 2024 when they appeared together at the Reading and Leeds festivals, culminating in their nuptials the following month.

From the Bayou to the Recording Studio

The unique trajectory of their relationship has already made its way into Del Rey’s creative output. Earlier this year, she released “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter,” a song co-written with Dufrene and produced by longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. The track is slated to appear on her forthcoming studio album, titled Stove.

Lana Del Rey: Chart Milestones and Key Releases Album Release Year Key Achievement Born to Die 2012 Longest-charting album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 Ultraviolence 2014 Scored a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 Lust for Life 2017 Secured her second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200

Continuing a Legacy of Critical and Commercial Impact

Del Rey remains a defining figure in contemporary pop culture. Her major-label breakthrough, Born to Die, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and achieved historic longevity on the chart by 2025, driven by streaming staples like “Summertime Sadness” and “Video Games.” Alongside her chart successes—including acclaimed bodies of work like 2019’s Norman F—ing Rockwell!—she maintains a dedicated global fanbase as she works toward the release of Stove.