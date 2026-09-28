Luke Bryan to Release New Album ‘Signs

Country music superstar Luke Bryan brought his latest musical chapter to late-night television, stepping onto The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to deliver an energetic performance of his mid-tempo single “Signs.” The television appearance serves as a high-profile showcase for the singer’s new, 12-track studio album of the same name, which dropped on September 18.

Showcasing ‘Signs’ on Late-Night Television

Joined by his touring band, Bryan offered studio-tight precision paired with the loose energy of a live concert stage. The performance highlighted the melodic pull of “Signs,” a track penned by a collaborative songwriting room featuring Jody Stevens, Patrick Murphy, Jason Duke, Tommy Cecil, and Jon Mills. The single follows the momentum of his earlier radio hit “Country and She Knows It,” anchoring a cohesive project produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens.

Following the performance, Bryan sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to unpack the creative journey behind the new release. The conversation quickly shifted to the massive, star-studded release celebration held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. That night brought together Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, and Chris Stapleton.

A Deep Dive Into the Chris Stapleton Connection

While discussing the Nashville gathering, Bryan shared a revealing look at his creative bond with Chris Stapleton.

“It was an amazing night, but Chris Stapleton actually wrote one of my songs ‘Drink a Beer’ that was historically one of my most emotional songs,” Bryan told Fallon on the broadcast. “And this was before Chris became Chris and he actually performed it with me at the CMA Awards and he is the background singer on the actual record. So he and I finally got to do a real intimate moment.”

Bryan didn’t stop there, offering a humorous and candid observation about Stapleton’s intense stage presence. “I have him as my No. 1 on Mount Rushmore, by the way. He’s my favorite singer. He really stares at you while he’s singing with you because he’s watching your lips. And then as he’s watching your lips it’s very intimidating. And then the whole I’m kind of falling in love.”

Looking Ahead to American Idol Season 25

The country artist recently confirmed his return to American Idol for its upcoming Season 25. He will reclaim his seat at the judges’ table alongside Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie.

The milestone season brings a notable geographic shift for the reality competition franchise. After two decades primarily anchored in Hollywood, the production is officially moving its operations to Georgia for future seasons, opening a fresh chapter for the long-running singing competition.