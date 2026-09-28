Cologne Police Launch Manhunt for Suspects in Ossendorf Brawl

Am Samstagnachmittag, 26. September, wurde ein 37 Jahre alter Mann bei einer Auseinandersetzung mit mindestens zehn Beteiligten in Köln-Ossendorf durch einen Schuss ins Bein schwer verletzt. Cologne police have launched a manhunt for multiple suspects who fled the scene in a vehicle toward federal highway 57.

Emergency Response on Matthias-Brüggen-Straße

Witnesses placed emergency calls to report a large-scale physical fight breaking out at the rear of a workers’ accommodation facility situated on Matthias-Brüggen-Straße. Amid the chaos of the brawl, at least one gunshot rang out. The suspects rapidly piled into vehicles and fled the immediate area before initial patrol units could secure the perimeter.

First responders arrived to find the 37-year-old victim suffering from severe trauma to his leg. Emergency medical crews treated him at the scene before transporting him via ambulance to a hospital, where he was admitted for inpatient care. Meanwhile, criminal investigation officers began processing the crime scene for forensic evidence and escorted witnesses to the police station in Kalk for formal questioning.

Forensic Recovery at the Scene

Investigators located a vehicle roughly 30 meters away from the primary altercation site, suspecting it was abandoned by the fleeing perpetrators. Authorities forced the car open and transferred it to the Cologne-Kalk police headquarters for detailed forensic examination.

Homicide Commission Opens Proceedings

Because the underlying motives behind the clash remain entirely unclear, law enforcement has opened formal proceedings for aggravated assault. As a precautionary measure given the deployment of a firearm, authorities have established a dedicated homicide commission to handle the investigation.

Public Appeal for Witness Testimony

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the sequence of events or the whereabouts of the fugitive suspects to contact the Criminal Investigation Department 11 at 0221 229-0 or via email at [email protected].