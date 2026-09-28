Florida Chamber President Mark Wilson Faces Renewed Scrutiny Over Taxpayer Funding Scheme

Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson is facing intense renewed scrutiny over his critical role in a sophisticated political funding scheme that diverted $10 million in public settlement funds to defeat a 2024 ballot initiative. While public and political attention largely fixated on state officials, a sealed Leon County grand jury report details how Wilson’s dark-money political action committee served as an essential conduit in moving taxpayer money into Governor Ron DeSantis’s political operation.

The Campaign Against Amendment 3 And The Hidden Funding Conduit

On Oct. 30, 2024, Mark Wilson stood alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis at a high-profile public event to denounce Amendment 3, a constitutional ballot initiative aimed at legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida. Declaring the proposal a fraudulent scam, Wilson urged voters to reject it outright. At that exact moment, however, Wilson was secretly entangled in a mechanism designed to funnel state money into the governor’s political campaign apparatus.

The controversy traces back to late September, when the DeSantis administration diverted $10 million from a Medicaid settlement—money originally designated to resolve state overbilling under the Florida Healthy Kids program—into the Hope Florida Foundation. Instead of returning the funds to the state's general fund to help poor and sick children, officials in the governor's office sought to use the cash to support their efforts against Amendment 3, according to grand jury findings.

Because the Hope Florida Foundation is structured as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, it was legally barred from engaging in direct political campaigns. To launder the funds out of the foundation quickly and quietly without triggering federal tax penalties, organizers utilized a two-step buffer system. The ultimate destination for nearly all of the $10 million was Keep Florida Clean, a political committee established by the governor and his then-chief of staff, James Uthmeier.

How the Chamber’s Dark-Money PAC Moved the Millions

To bridge the gap between the nonprofit foundation and the political committee, investigators found that two primary organizations were deployed. One was Save Our Society from Drugs, and the second was Secure Florida’s Future, the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s dark-money PAC directed by Wilson.

On Oct. 13, 2024, Wilson submitted a formal $5 million grant application to the Hope Florida Foundation on behalf of Secure Florida’s Future. In his proposal, Wilson claimed the organization would deploy the multi-million-dollar sum to raise awareness of Hope Florida—an initiative spearheaded by First Lady Casey DeSantis designed to direct individuals away from government assistance and toward religious and community groups.

Wilson’s proposal promised an extensive campaign utilizing webinars, podcasts, in-person statewide summits, newsletters, surveys, and targeted e-communications for business leaders. He went so far as to argue that the venture would combat generational poverty by addressing its ten root causes. Yet, the grand jury report noted investigators could find no substantive evidence supporting the program’s actual effectiveness.

Shortly after the application was submitted, the Hope Florida Foundation wired the $5 million directly to Wilson’s organization. Within weeks, Secure Florida’s Future transferred nearly the entire sum to Keep Florida Clean, which coordinated closely with the Republican Party of Florida to defeat Amendment 3.

Shifting Political Aftermath and Escaping Early Scrutiny

Since CBS News Miami published the sealed grand jury report, public outrage has predominantly targeted former Attorney General Ashley Moody—who authorized the initial diversion of the $10 million settlement before being appointed to the U.S. Senate—and James Uthmeier, who transitioned from chief of staff to replace Moody as attorney general. Both Moody and Uthmeier faced ballot accountability, leaving Wilson largely shielded from the initial wave of public condemnation.

El presidente de la Cámara de Representantes de Florida, Daniel Perez, comparece ante el comité d…

Prominent figures quickly criticized the diversion of funds intended for vulnerable youth. U.S. Senator Rick Scott publicly condemned the maneuver on social media, asserting that millions in tax dollars meant for poor children had no business funding political advertisements.

As investigators continue to parse the financial paper trail between corporate lobbying groups, state-backed nonprofits, and political committees, Wilson’s central involvement in executing the grant applications stands as a focal point of the ongoing inquiry. The intersection of dark-money funding channels and state-directed charitable initiatives raises concerns about accountability within Florida's political and corporate world. How this scrutiny impacts the Florida Chamber’s legislative influence remains an open question as public records continue to expose the mechanics behind the state’s high-stakes political battles.