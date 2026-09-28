Israel Revokes Diplomatic Status of Dutch Diplomats in Response to Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

The Israeli government announced on Sunday that it is revoking the diplomatic status of Dutch diplomats representing the Netherlands at the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, escalating a widening diplomatic dispute over European sanctions targeting illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

A Swift Retaliation Over Trade Restrictions

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated that the move serves as a direct response to Dutch sanctions aimed at Israeli settlements in the West Bank. “Israel will not ignore measures intended to harm it,” Saar wrote on social media. Under the directive, Dutch diplomats operating in Ramallah must return their Israeli-issued diplomatic documentation within seven days. Saar warned that after this period expires, the diplomatic privileges and immunities granted by the State of Israel will lapse.

The friction follows the implementation of new Dutch trade restrictions. Authorities in the Netherlands announced earlier this month that they would enforce a strict ban on settlement goods, covering personal baggage as well as commercial shipments. The ban took effect on September 22. In the days following, both Dutch and Israeli media reported that passengers arriving at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport from Israel had their luggage searched for banned settlement products.

Broader European Sanctions and Diplomatic Fallout

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen responded on Monday, calling the revocation an “unnecessary decision” and maintaining that his government’s suspension of imports from the West Bank was “not directed against Israel.” Despite these assertions, the diplomatic crackdown by Jerusalem is expanding across Europe as more nations implement similar economic measures.

Earlier in September, Israel ordered the closure of the British Consulate in East Jerusalem—acting as the United Kingdom’s representative to the Palestinian Authority—after London announced parallel sanctions banning the import of goods from illegal settlements. France and Canada have also announced bans on goods originating from these territories, though Israel has not yet taken formal retaliatory action against those two governments.

In August, Israel barred Dutch diplomats from an Israeli-based, U.S.-led coordination center for Gaza, citing what Saar characterized as anti-Israel measures.

The Rising Stakes in Regional Influence

As European nations increasingly align their trade policies against West Bank settlements, the Israeli foreign ministry is signaling severe diplomatic costs for governments enacting such restrictions. “Any country that acts in a hostile and unilateral manner against Israel will lose influence and relevance in the region,” Saar stated.

With Dutch diplomats facing the imminent expiration of their credentials and airport checks intercepting settlement goods in Amsterdam, the standoff highlights a deepening rift between Israel and its European allies over the legal status and economic viability of West Bank settlements.

Israel Revokes Diplomatic Status of Dutch Diplomats in Ramallah | Breaking News | Dawn News

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