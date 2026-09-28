Māori-Inspired Spiral Sculptures Adorn Waiatarua Build-to-Rent Project

Giant eight-storey aluminium fin sculptures featuring shifting spiral patterns have been installed beside Auckland’s Southern Motorway at Waiatarua, Ellerslie. Guided by Massey University professor Bob Jahnke, the landmark build-to-rent project by Simplicity Living honors traditional Māori cosmology, historical lava flows, and the site’s unique wetland heritage.

Reshaping domestic housing supply metrics Portfolio Pipeline: With over 2,000 units planned across seven strategic sites—including the $500 million-plus Te Pūtahi project in Queenstown and the Te Reiputa development in Mt Wellington—the firm’s operational footprint is reshaping domestic housing supply metrics.

Decoding the Waiatarua Motifs and Cosmological Significance

Driving past the former Ellerslie Racecourse carpark now reveals a striking visual sequence. Bob Jahnke, professor of Māori visual arts at Massey University in Palmerston North, served as the primary design expert on the sculpture initiative. Three of the four monumental structures explicitly reference the three baskets of knowledge prominent in te ao Māori, while the fourth honors the two sacred stones brought from the heavens by the first man, Tāne.

The interlocking spiral arrangements are laser-cut from aluminium fins, causing the patterns to dynamically shift and twist as commuters pass by. According to project notes, this kinetic visual effect mirrors the movement of life and evolution toward death. Such geometries frequently adorn the human body within the traditional art of tā moko, anchoring modern residential architecture deeply within indigenous heritage frameworks.

Engineering the Waiata: From Subterranean Springs to Architectural Landmarks

Managing director Shane Brealey emphasized that Kevin Brewer of Brewer Davidson had a pivotal role in transforming the site into a defining gateway for Auckland. Positioned as waitohu—significant landmarks marking arrivals and departures within Tāmaki—the residential blocks merge aesthetic utility with historical storytelling. The site itself sits over ancient lava forms, caves, and a historical puna or wetland.

Simplicity Living Build-to-Rent Portfolio Snapshot Project Name Location Unit Count Estimated Value / Capital Te Pūtahi Ladies Mile, Queenstown 1,078 $500M+ investment Waiatarua 130 Ascot Ave, Ellerslie 330 $284M Morningside 10 Morningside Drive 322 Target completion 2027 Te Reiputa 80 Mt Wellington Highway 297 $225M

Those subterranean hydro-geological features interact with air, sea, and land currents to generate natural acoustic resonance—collectively termed waiata or song. The name Waiatarua itself breaks down into wai (water), ata (reflection), and rua (two), symbolizing the dual reflections visible in the water at St Johns Hill Lake.

Scaling the Build-to-Rent Pipeline Across Aotearoa

The unveiling at the dawn blessing on September 25 marks another milestone for Simplicity Living’s national expansion. Alongside Sam Stubbs, Simplicity KiwiSaver managing director, the firm continues to deploy capital across multiple high-density hubs. The portfolio includes 297 units at Te Reiputa in Mt Wellington—which opened its doors on May 1—alongside active construction at Northcote and Morningside, plus collaborative developments with Ngāti Whātua in Waterview.

By pairing large-scale modular and structured rental developments with high-impact public art installations, developers are working with stringent urban design panels while strengthening cultural connections. As these towers establish themselves along major transit corridors, they redefine how commercial scale and indigenous narratives intersect in modern New Zealand property development.

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