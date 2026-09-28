Trump asked Xi Jinping if China wanted to buy US military equipment

United States President Donald Trump minimized the geopolitical sensitivity of arming Taiwan during discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, even asking the Chinese leader if Beijing wanted to purchase American military equipment instead, according to U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue.

The remarks, revealed by Ambassador Perdue during an interview on Fox News Sunday on September 28, 2026, place Taiwan’s precarious security architecture back at the center of international diplomacy. The exchange occurred during Xi’s high-stakes state visit to Washington, which ran from Wednesday, September 23, to Friday, September 25, 2026, renewing tensions over sovereignty and defense commitments in the Indo-Pacific.

Ambassador Perdue Outlines Trump’s Approach to Cross-Strait Armaments

Speaking on television, Perdue detailed how the U.S. commander-in-chief addressed the decades-long flashpoint between Washington and Beijing. “The president keeps saying, ‘We sell weapons to other people around the world.’ He even asked President Xi at one point if he would like to buy some,” Perdue stated. The ambassador maintained that future weapons sales to the self-governing island remain a recurring topic of dialogue between the two leaders.

At the same time, Perdue rejected suggestions that Washington might abandon its defense obligations to Taiwan under mounting pressure from mainland authorities. He emphasized that the official U.S. position remains unchanged, bound by the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiqués, and the Six Guarantees. Under these frameworks, the U.S. supplies defensive means to Taiwan while officially recognizing Beijing under the One China policy.

Balancing Record Defense Approvals Against Diplomatic Leverage

The diplomatic friction highlights a persistent balancing act within American foreign policy. In December of the previous year, Washington approved a massive $11.1 billion armaments package for Taipei. Perdue defended the transaction as representing “more weapons for Taiwan than any other president since 1979.”

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However, earlier remarks from the White House have occasionally fueled anxiety in Taipei. In May, Trump proposed that defense packages for the island could be used as a bargaining chip in trade and security negotiations with China. Beijing views Taiwan as an unceded territory and has repeatedly warned Washington to cease military cooperation, with Xi reiterating during his Washington meetings that the U.S. must act with extreme caution and explicitly oppose Taiwanese independence.

Key Diplomatic and Defense Parameters in U.S.-China-Taiwan Relations Metric / Agreement Detail Recent U.S. Arms Package $11.1 billion (approved in December prior to current talks) Key U.S. Legal Framework Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 Xi Jinping’s State Visit Dates September 23 – September 25, 2026 Ambassador’s Disclosure Date September 27, 2026 (Fox News Sunday interview)

Historical Context and Regional Security Pressures

The roots of the modern standoff stretch back to 1949, following the Communist Revolution that established the People’s Republic of China on the mainland while the Nationalist government retreated to Taiwan. For decades, the Taiwan Strait has remained one of the most volatile geopolitical corridors on the planet.

Photo: pt.euronews.com

Chinese officials continue to warn that relying on American military backing is a futile strategy. In June, Beijing cautioned Taipei that seeking formal independence through foreign military alignment represents a dead end. Washington is dealing with the complex task of balancing arms exports, deterrence, and trade diplomacy, leaving the White House to weigh its approach to transactional diplomacy against regional alliances.