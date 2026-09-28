Coach Moreno Reveals Strict Principles Ahead of South Korea vs Uruguay Friendly

Ahead of South Korea’s international friendly against Uruguay at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on September 28, 2026, interim manager Robert Moreno outlined a strict selection rule: his players will always learn of their starting status directly from him before any public announcement, prioritizing squad trust and clarity during a demanding four-match stretch.

The Absolute Rule Behind Closed Doors

Managing a 30-man national soccer team requires careful management of fatigue, fitness, and tactical alignment. Following a 3-0 debut victory over Ecuador on September 24, interim coach Robert Moreno faced questions from local media during the September 27 pre-match press conference regarding potential squad rotation against Uruguay.

Rather than previewing his starting XI to journalists, Moreno drew a sharp boundary. “I want to share a rule for the first time here,” Moreno stated during the official press conference at the stadium. “Who will play will always be known first by the players. Since the players are the ones playing and the protagonists of the match, I will never publicly state the starting players before informing them.”

Here is why that matters: in high-stakes international football, clear communication directly impacts morale. By establishing that his players hear tactical decisions from him first, Moreno eliminates external noise and reinforces internal accountability.

Balancing Squad Rotation and Tactical Clarity

The logistical reality of the international window complicates squad management. South Korea faces four matches in a very tight window, meaning accumulated fatigue, minor knocks, and recovery metrics dictate every selection.

Moreno acknowledged the challenge of integrating fresh faces while maintaining stability. “We have also brought in new players who joined the national team for the first time, and I want to give everyone an opportunity if possible,” Moreno explained. “However, I do not yet know if we can actually do that. We always analyze each match situation, look at performance in training, check the players’ physical condition, and see how well they understand what we have communicated.”

This systematic approach relies on comprehensive evaluation rather than fixed routines. Every starting spot must be earned through physical readiness, tactical comprehension, and training ground attitude.

South Korea National Team September 2026 Fixture Context Match Date Opponent Location Context September 24, 2026 Ecuador South Korea International Friendly (Debut win, 3-0) September 28, 2026 Uruguay Seoul World Cup Stadium International Friendly October 2026 Venezuela South Korea International Friendly October 2026 Uzbekistan South Korea International Friendly

A Broader Philosophy on Team Sports

This commitment to internal protocol mirrors other firm boundaries Moreno established since taking charge. During his official squad announcement press conference on September 14 at the Cheonan Korea Football Park, the Spanish coach made his stance on individual evaluations clear.

At that session, Moreno stated that refusing to give specific evaluations of individual players is one of his core principles. In a team sport where eleven players on the pitch and those on the bench operate as a unified collective, public commentary on individual athletes offers no competitive advantage.

As South Korea prepares to face an eager Uruguay side looking to rebound from a prior loss against Japan, Moreno’s unwavering principles remain central to the team’s preparation.