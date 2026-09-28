Wrestler Benjamin Satterley dies aged 40

Benjamin Satterley, the renowned British professional wrestler widely known as PAC, has died at the age of 40. His sudden passing was confirmed by All Elite Wrestling on Sunday, coming just one day after he competed in an opening-match title bout at the AEW All Out pay-per-view in the Chicago area.

All Elite Wrestling Confirms Sudden Passing After All Out

No cause of death has been publicly disclosed by the promotion or official sources. The abrupt news left fans and peers searching for answers, particularly because Satterley had shown no public signs of distress during his near 20-minute performance on Saturday night or when he later reappeared during the event’s main event between Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley.

From Newcastle Independent Circuit to Global Stardom

Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley dedicated more than two decades to the squared circle. He began his professional career in 2004 on the British independent scene, quickly earning a reputation for breathtaking aerial maneuvers and an intensely physical in-ring style. His talent soon took him across the globe, competing for international promotions including Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Dragongate, and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre.

Wrestler Pac, AEW Star, Dies at 40

His mainstream breakthrough arrived when he signed with WWE in 2012. Performing initially under the ring name Adrian Neville—chosen as a nod to his favorite band The Specials and its member Neville Staple—he became a foundational star of the NXT developmental brand. Afforded the moniker The Man That Gravity Forgot due to his spectacular high-flying offense, Satterley captured the NXT Championship, held the NXT Tag Team Championship twice, and later moved to the main roster to become a two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

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Championship Legacy and Faction Leadership in AEW

After parting ways with WWE, Satterley returned to the independent circuit before joining All Elite Wrestling as an original star in 2019. Back under his PAC moniker, he anchored the promotion’s division with fierce intensity and technical precision.

Photo: The Times of India

He captured the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Championship in 2022.

He won the AEW World Trios Championship twice, first alongside Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix as part of Death Triangle, a reign that made him the first wrestler in AEW history to hold two championships simultaneously.

He later competed as a core member of prominent factions, rounding out his final months with the Death Riders.

Tributes from Across the Wrestling World

Colleagues, referees, and champions flooded social media with heartbreak and admiration following the announcement.

Photo: nbcnews.com

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“To many, he was a b****d. To my kids, he was Ben – who brought them Kinder Eggs from the UK, who converted them to Newcastle fans. To me, he was an incredible friend for 20 years. Watching a Black Arrow from inside the ring still takes my breath away.” Bryce Remsburg, AEW referee and friend, via Metro

Wrestler Evil Uno added that the loss was deeply painful for everyone who knew his work ethic and character.