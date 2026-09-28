Malakai Black Returns to Progress as Tommy End

Malakai Black dropped his ring name to return as Tommy End following his PROGRESS Men’s World Championship match against Cara Noir in Manchester on September 27, 2026. The high-stakes title defense at PROGRESS Chapter 198: When September Ends saw Cara Noir recapture the championship gold in the main event. Rather than heading directly to the back after dropping the belt, the veteran grabbed the microphone to address the live crowd and acknowledge the promotion that shaped his early career.

The Manchester Main Event and Championship Fallout

The high-stakes title defense at PROGRESS Chapter 198: When September Ends saw Cara Noir recapture the championship gold in the main event. Rather than heading directly to the back after dropping the belt, the veteran grabbed the microphone to address the live crowd and acknowledge the promotion that shaped his early career.

The sequence of events leading to this title change began earlier in the month. End returned to PROGRESS on September 4 with a victory over Dijak in Edinburgh, Scotland. He then teamed with Daz Black to defeat Luke Jacobs and Tommy Tanner on September 5 in Leeds, before capturing the championship from Noir the following night in Manchester.

The Evolution from National Television to the Independent Circuit

Addressing the crowd in Manchester, the veteran emphasized that his later success across major national platforms was built entirely during his formative runs in PROGRESS Wrestling. His release from WWE alongside his wife—the former Zelina Vega—on April 24, 2026, cleared the path for his return to the independent scene. Zelina Vega also competed on the same card, facing Nikki Storm.

Photo: f4wonline.com

Detailing how his return came together, End explained that Damo was the first person on the phone following his departure from major television. According to End, Damo asked about his availability, timeline, and frequency of appearances, to which End responded that he was in for the long haul.

Cementing the Name Change: “It’s Tommy End”

The emotional address culminated in a definitive statement regarding his professional identity moving forward. To ensure fans and promoters alike understood the permanent nature of the shift, he declared, “Hey, you clearly need your reference ready—it’s not Malakai Black, it’s Tommy End.”

The announcement confirms that as he embarks on this extended run with PROGRESS, he will compete exclusively under the moniker that first established him internationally. With the promotion already announcing his return for their show next month, the artist formerly known as Aleister and Malakai Black is fully immersed in the next chapter of his career as Tommy End.

PROGRESS Wrestling September 2026 Key Fixtures & Results Date Location Match / Event Result September 4, 2026 Edinburgh, Scotland Tommy End vs. Dijak Tommy End wins September 5, 2026 Leeds, England End & Daz Black vs. Jacobs & Tanner End & Daz Black win September 6, 2026 (Aired Sept 27) Manchester, England Cara Noir vs. Malakai Black (PROGRESS Title) Cara Noir wins title

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