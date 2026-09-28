Kurt Busch Buys Back Rookie Season NASCAR Truck for $110,000 at Mecum Auction

NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch purchased his race-winning No. 99 Exide Batteries Ford F-150 from his 2000 rookie Craftsman Truck Series season for $110,000 at a Mecum Auction at Nashville Superspeedway. The historic chassis, which secured a victory at Dover Motor Speedway in September 2000, commanded the highest price among 38 pieces of Roush Racing history offered at the event.

I got my old truck back, said Kurt in a video he recorded while traveling via plane during the auction bidding. It was a little more than I wanted to spend, but it goes to Jack’s pocket and Jack helped me a lot.

Auction Details and Roush History Sales

The auction featured a large collection of former Roush race cars and vehicles. Busch’s rookie Ford F-150—identified as chassis B061/CT12—sold for more than any other NASCAR-based Roush car available at the Mecum Auction. Other notable sales included Carl Edwards’ 2011 No. 60 Ford Mustang at $73,700, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s 2011 No. 6 Ford Mustang at $60,500, and Matt Kenseth’s 2003 No. 17 Ford Taurus at $58,300.

Photo: heavy.com

Busch noted that the truck still features its original paint and airbrush detail. Rather than leaving the vehicle strictly on static display, Busch outlined immediate mechanical plans for the machine.

Reunion and Mechanical Plans

The truck is Headed to @roushyates next to freshen up the motor, according to Busch. The 2000 Truck Series season marked a breakout period for Busch under team owner Jack Roush, where he secured four victories, captured Rookie of the Year honors, and finished second in the championship standings before eventually advancing to the NASCAR Cup Series and claiming the 2004 championship.