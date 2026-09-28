NHS Urges Pregnant Women to Get RSV Vaccine to Protect Newborns

Public health leaders in the South West of England are urging pregnant women at 28 weeks gestation to receive the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine and the seasonal influenza jab. NHS data shows the dual immunisation strategy significantly reduces infant hospitalisations and protects maternal health ahead of the winter season.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway The Timing: The NHS in the South West recommends administering the RSV vaccine at 28 weeks of pregnancy to allow sufficient time for maternal antibodies to cross the placenta and protect the newborn.

The NHS in the South West recommends administering the RSV vaccine at 28 weeks of pregnancy to allow sufficient time for maternal antibodies to cross the placenta and protect the newborn. The Impact: Immunisation reduces infant RSV-related hospital admissions by approximately 85%, shielding newborns from severe lower respiratory tract infections.

Immunisation reduces infant RSV-related hospital admissions by approximately 85%, shielding newborns from severe lower respiratory tract infections. The Dual Defense: Expectant mothers are also offered the flu jab during clinical visits to mitigate heightened risks of severe influenza complications during pregnancy.

Regional Vaccine Uptake and Public Health Outreach in South West England

This exceeds the national average of 62%, with local pockets such as the Isles of Scilly achieving uptake rates of 77.8%. Despite these strong figures, immunization teams encounter vaccine hesitancy rooted in a lack of public awareness regarding RSV.

Amanda Pritchard, a clinical supervisor with the vaccination team at Royal Cornwall Hospital, noted the operational strategy deployed by local clinics. “When mums get to 28 weeks we send them a leaflet about RSV and invite them to get vaccinated and when they come in we offer the flu vaccine as well,” Pritchard stated. Clinical teams actively engage with expectant mothers to address skepticism and provide transparent medical counseling.

Clinical Severity of RSV and Seasonal Influenza in Infants

Respiratory Syncytial Virus is a ubiquitous pathogen that typically induces mild, self-limiting upper respiratory symptoms in healthy adults. However, neonates and infants lack fully developed immune systems and smaller airway calibers, rendering them vulnerable to severe lower respiratory complications such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia. NHS data from the previous winter recorded 36 deaths in children under the age of 18 from RSV in England.

Lynne Hall, from the NHS Cornwall vaccination team, described the clinical manifestation of the virus in young patients. “Most people catch it at some point and, if you’re an adult, it just feels like a cough and a cold. But, when babies are infected, they’re severely ill with it and usually hospitalised because of breathing and feeding difficulties,” Hall explained. Hospitalised infants frequently require mechanical respiratory support, creating significant emotional trauma for affected families.

Key Metrics of the NHS Maternal Immunisation Campaign Metric Statistic Clinical Significance Optimal Timing 28 Weeks Gestation Maximises transplacental antibody transfer to the fetus. Hospitalisation Reduction 85% Decrease Significantly lowers infant admission rates for severe RSV. Regional Uptake (South West) 72.5% Outpaces the national average of 62% across England. Estimated Annual Impact 104,000 Hospitalisations Avoided Based on 2025 data across England following implementation.

Maternal Vulnerability to Seasonal Influenza

Alongside the RSV immunisation, public health officials emphasise the necessity of the seasonal influenza vaccine for pregnant individuals. Physiological adaptations during pregnancy—including changes to the cardiovascular and respiratory systems, as well as alterations in cell-mediated immunity—increase susceptibility to severe viral pneumonias and systemic complications from influenza.

Dr Julie Frier, a consultant in public health and screening and immunisation lead for NHS England South West, highlighted the dual necessity of these preventative measures. “Flu can be a serious illness, so it is important you protect yourself and those around you by getting your jab done,” Frier noted. Over 2.2 million individuals received their flu vaccine across the South West during the previous winter reporting period, establishing a strong community defense.

References

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA): Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) guidance.

NHS England: Vaccinations and immunisation in pregnancy overview.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.