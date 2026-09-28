Ellie Taylor to Host New Look It Takes Two on BBC Two and iPlayer

Comedian, presenter, and former contestant Ellie Taylor is joining the BBC’s Strictly – It Takes Two as a co-host for the September series. Broadcasting from Elstree Studios on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, Taylor teams up with Johannes Radebe to deliver fresh backstage access, contestant insights, and companion commentary for the 2026 dance competition.

Essential Takeaways For The 2026 Series New Face on the Sofa: Ellie Taylor steps into the hosting chair alongside Johannes Radebe, bringing her unique perspective as a former contestant to the companion show.

Ellie Taylor steps into the hosting chair alongside Johannes Radebe, bringing her unique perspective as a former contestant to the companion show. Format Tweaks: The upcoming season introduces targeted segments like the Monday Panel, featuring former contestants and pros, alongside split-group discussions without professional partners.

Ellie Taylor Trades Ballroom Blisters for the Hosting Chair

For Ellie Taylor, her return to the franchise this September comes with a distinct perk: absolutely no choreography to memorize. “I am so thrilled to be back in the Strictly universe in a way that means I don’t have to remember any choreography,” Taylor notes, reflecting on the transition from contestant to co-host. “All the glamour and gossip but with none of the blisters! It’s a dream come true.”

Having faced the rigorous demands of the show herself four years ago, Taylor aims to foster a supportive environment for the 2026 celebrity roster. Doing the show is an intense experience, and her goal is to offer a bit of hand-holding—provided the celebrities aren’t sporting fresh fake tan—while highlighting the inherent joy and silliness of the process.

Fresh Formats and Familiar Faces at Elstree Studios

The companion show is rolling out several structural updates to keep the nightly broadcasts dynamic. While maintaining the beloved hallmarks of the franchise, producers are introducing distinct configurations to showcase the cast’s interpersonal dynamics. Audiences can expect dedicated segments featuring groups of celebrities appearing without their professional partners, as well as inverted panels focusing solely on the pros.

The new Monday Panel will pull together previous contestants and professional dancers to break down the weekend action with firsthand authority on what the current cast is going through. This blend of retrospective wisdom and real-time analysis aims to deepen viewer engagement during the weeknight runs.

Show Element Details for the Upcoming Series Broadcasting Location Elstree Studios (Home of Strictly) Platforms BBC Two and BBC iPlayer Broadcast Schedule Every weeknight throughout the competition New Hosts Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe

A Full-Circle Moment Alongside Johannes Radebe

She joins forces with professional dancer Johannes Radebe, creating a co-hosting pairing rooted in shared history. Looking back four years, the duo recalls dressing as shepherds ahead of a Viennese Waltz to Lulu’s “Boom Bang a Bang,” blissfully unaware of how their career paths would eventually intersect in these new roles.

When asked if she would take to the floor with Radebe again, Taylor is enthusiastic with one notable exception. “Of course I’d love to dance with him again! Just not a rumba thanks—makes me shudder just thinking about it…” That self-aware humor anchors her approach, keeping the tone light as the companion show unpacks everything from emotional breakthroughs to unforgettable moments like her own past tango to the iconic Casualty theme tune—a benchmark of peak television camp.

As the countdown to the premiere ticks down, the expanded lineup and revised nightly features promise a comprehensive look behind the curtain. Whether viewers tune in for the insider gossip or the candid contestant interviews, the upcoming run is engineered to capture every facet of the ballroom machine.