Zurich Airport Boosts Security Efficiency With New CT Scanners

Three months after completing the rollout of advanced CT-scanners for all cabin baggage, Flughafen Zürich AG reports a significant operational success. Introduced initially in December 2025, the new scanning technology has streamlined checkpoints across the terminal, boosting passenger throughput by up to 30 percent.

Three-Month Milestone Brings 30 Percent Throughput Surge to Zurich

The technology functions similarly to medical computed tomography. It generates detailed three-dimensional images of passenger luggage, letting security personnel manipulate digital views on screen from multiple perspectives.

Inside the Technology and Jasmin Bodmer-Breu’s Assessment

“This makes the security checks more comfortable, but also more efficient,” explains Jasmin Bodmer-Breu, media spokesperson for Flughafen Zürich AG. According to airport figures, the processing capacity has surged by nearly a third since the transition.

Yet, the shift has brought specific friction points. Because the scanners rely on advanced density measurements, certain items occasionally trigger secondary checks or are flagged as potentially dangerous due to their material composition.

Bodmer-Breu notes that everyday items such as Jass cards, Uno cards, and double-walled thermos flasks frequently require manual inspection. For double-walled flasks, airport operators recommend emptying any remaining liquid and placing the vessel separately in a tray alongside card games to prevent lane blockages.

Laura Frommberg on the Logistical Realities of Live Upgrades

Upgrading an operational hub of this scale while maintaining regular flight schedules remains a formidable logistical challenge. Laura Frommberg, editor-in-chief of Aerotelegraph, points out the complex realities of modern airport infrastructure.

“Naturally, it is associated with costs and also with effort, because you have to do it during ongoing operations,” Frommberg explains. She notes that airports cannot simply close for two weeks to install heavy new machinery, meaning passengers experienced temporary growing pains during the initial implementation phase.

Digital Tools, Peak Planning, and Global Adoption Rates

While the hardware upgrade accelerates individual bag checks, Flughafen Zürich AG emphasizes that technology alone cannot eradicate passenger queues. Staff deployment at the right locations remains a critical factor in maintaining smooth terminal flow.

To help mitigate delays, the airport has introduced digital tools allowing travelers to anticipate peak periods. Passengers can access a dedicated time calculator directly on the airport’s digital platform.

“We have the ‘Find Flight’ function prominently placed on our website, and there you receive a recommendation for your specific flight on when you should be there,” says Bodmer-Breu.

Zurich is far from alone in adopting this technology, though widespread integration across global aviation remains gradual.