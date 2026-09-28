18-year-old injured in shooting, Towson Univ. lifts shelter in place – WBAL-TV

An 18-year-old man was shot and injured near Towson University on Sunday evening, prompting a nearly three-hour campus-wide shelter-in-place order. Baltimore County police confirmed the victim is not a student and that the shooting is unrelated to the university.

Emergency Alert and Cardiff Hall Apartments Shooting Investigation

Investigators determined the gunfire occurred near the Cardiff Hall Apartments, an off-campus complex situated across the street from the university. Cardiff Hall is an apartment complex across from campus along York Road. Law enforcement officials stated during the event that they were actively pursuing suspects, and noted that additional police operations were visible close to Osler Drive due to the shooting.

An 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound during the incident. Officials reported that the 18-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital following the shooting, and his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. Officials stated that his injuries were non-life-threatening. Responding officers maintained a heavy presence in the area and asked the public to steer clear while emergency personnel worked at the scene. Authorities asked people to avoid the area amid a large police presence.

Towson University Enforces Campus-Wide Shelter-in-Place

Towson University issued a shelter-in-place directive across its entire campus on Sunday night, warning of an emergency situation that required all individuals on grounds to shelter in place and secure their windows and doors. At 7:20 p.m., Towson University Public Safety issued a notification to the campus community announcing a shooting incident at 8013 York Road. Within minutes, a campus-wide emergency directive ordered everyone on grounds to shelter in place. The alert to students said, This is not a drill, and instructed students on campus to close and lock windows and doors.

17-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Pine Hills Shooting

Report anything unusual to the police, the alert said. Await further direction from local authorities.

Photo: Wbaltv

The university emergency message instructed students and staff to lock doors, close windows, and report anything unusual. Just before 8:30 p.m., community members received an email from the university stating that a shooting investigation was taking place at the Cardiff Hall Apartments, accompanied by ongoing police activity in the area while authorities searched for suspect(s). The university also noted that further police deployment occurred on campus near Osler Drive in connection with the shooting incident.

The university said, We recognize that an extended shelter-in-place order can be unsettling, part…

The shelter-in-place alert was lifted around 10 p.m. Campus operations returned to normal before 10:30 p.m., the university posted on its website. The university said it would provide more information to student via email.

Police Confirm No Connection to the University

According to the Baltimore County Police, neither the 18-year-old victim nor the shooting itself had any ties to Towson University. Towson said the 18-year-old is not a student.

Photo: yahoo.com

We are able to say that this individual is not in any way related to Towson University, and we do not believe the shooting is related to anything in reference to Towson University, Baltimore County Police Det. Trae Corbin said

Detective Trae Corbin, with the Baltimore County Police Department, said during a press conference Sunday night: We do not believe that this shooting is related to anything in reference to Towson University.

Cologne Brawl Ends in Shooting: 37-Year-Old Seriously Injured and Suspects Flee

Authorities mentioned that officers searched an apartment situated in the 8000 block of York Road to verify that no suspect was inside. An unidentified number of people were detained there, but officials said the suspect has not been apprehended.

Increased Police Presence and Active Investigation

At this time, police do not know if the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Man, 18, injured in shooting near Towson University