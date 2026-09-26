17-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Pine Hills Shooting

A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized in stable condition following a Friday afternoon shooting in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement agencies responded to an emergency call reporting gunfire in the residential neighborhood, launching an active investigation into the incident.

The emergency dispatch came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, directing deputies to the 5000 block of Liming Avenue, according to WFTV. Upon arrival at the scene, first responders located the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Investigation Underway on Liming Avenue

Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department stated that the case remains in its early stages. Deputies and crime scene technicians established a large presence along Liming Avenue on Friday afternoon to examine the area and determine what prompted the violence.

Photo: wftv.com

Authorities have not yet released additional details regarding potential suspects, motives, or whether any arrests have been made. Law enforcement continues to canvas the neighborhood to piece together the events leading up to the afternoon shooting.

Community Impact and Next Steps

The sudden emergency response drew significant local attention as emergency crews remained active at the scene.

As deputies process evidence and interview witnesses, further updates will be provided by local authorities regarding the condition of the victim and any developments in the search for those responsible.