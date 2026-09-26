Park Ji-hyun Becomes First Korean Actress Nominated for International Emmy Award for ‘Eun-joong and Sang-yeon

Announced by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on September 23, the milestone marks the first time a Korean actress has ever been nominated in an individual acting category at the global awards.

The Bottom Line Global Stage: Winners of the 54th International Emmy Awards will be revealed in New York City on November 23.

Breaking New Ground on the Global Stage

She competes in the Best Performance by an Actress category against a formidable international field: Mona Mina Leon in Belgium's Holy Sh!t, Bárbara Mori in Mexico's Lucca’s World, and Sheridan Smith in the United Kingdom's I Fought the Law.

Only two Korean actors had previously broken into the acting categories: Jang Hyuk for 추노 (The Slave Hunters) and the late Lee Sun-kyun for Dr. Brain.

Inside the Dual-Lead Dynamic of Eunjoong and Sangyeon

The two characters meet as schoolgirls, bound by a complex web of deep admiration, fierce rivalry, and mutual resentment. Operating as a true two-top vehicle, the series relies on the interplay between its two leads.

Domestically, the spotlight fell heavily on Kim Go-eun, who claimed the grand prize (Daesang) at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards for her nuanced foundational work as Eun-joong.

54th International Emmy Awards – Best Performance by an Actress Contenders Nominee Project Country Park Ji-hyun Eunjoong and Sangyeon South Korea Mona Mina Leon Holy Sh!t Belgium Bárbara Mori Lucca’s World Mexico Sheridan Smith I Fought the Law United Kingdom

Physical Transformation and the International Appeal

While the International Academy does not publicly release detailed individual scoring sheets or judge commentary, the distinct architecture of the characters offers clear insight into the narrative forces at play.

Sangyeon shifts from a fiercely ambitious friend into a successful film director before facing a terminal cancer diagnosis that brings her back into Eun-joong's orbit. She previously shared in interviews that she observed real-life patients, underwent a strict 2-3 week fasting period consuming mostly water and Americano coffee, and intentionally wept for 2-3 hours before shooting to ensure her face appeared authentically hollowed and fatigued on camera.

For international judges evaluating performances across vast cultural and linguistic barriers, such visceral, visually striking physical transformations paired with terminal character arcs often leave an indelible mark. However, industry observers emphasize that these divergent paths to recognition should not be viewed through the lens of a competitive rivalry between the two stars.

A Balanced Triumph for K-Drama Export Strategy

The success of Eunjoong and Sangyeon ultimately highlights the depth of contemporary Korean television production, where dual leads can carry parallel emotional weights while appealing differently to domestic critics and international voting bodies.

As the international television community looks toward the final gala in New York City on November 23, the spotlight remains fixed on how these transnational platforms continue to redefine the boundaries of prestige television.

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