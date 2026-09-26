The Holiday Coming to Hulu: Stream Cameron Diaz & Kate Winslet Rom-Com This October

Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet’s festive romantic comedy The Holiday is officially heading to Hulu on October 1, 2026.

The Bottom Line Streaming Debut: The Holiday arrives on Hulu starting October 1, 2026.

The Holiday arrives on Hulu starting October 1, 2026. Milestone Anniversary: The Nancy Meyers-directed feature approaches its 20th anniversary since its initial December 2006 release.

The Nancy Meyers-directed feature approaches its 20th anniversary since its initial December 2006 release. Box Office & Reception: The film grossed roughly $206 million globally and holds an 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

A Festive Favorite Returns Ahead of Its 20th Anniversary

Originally landing in theaters in December 2006, the film established itself as an enduring holiday staple, drawing audiences back year after year despite mixed contemporary notices from reviewers.

The narrative centers on two women escaping personal heartbreak during the festive season. Iris Simpkins, played by Kate Winslet, reels from professional and romantic disappointment after her ex-colleague and ex-lover Jasper gets engaged. Across the Atlantic, Amanda Woods, portrayed by Cameron Diaz, ends her relationship immediately after discovering her partner’s infidelity.

Global Box Office Strength Meets Enduring Fan Appeal

While traditional reviewers offered a lukewarm response upon its theatrical debut—landing the picture at a 51% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes—audiences told a vastly different story at the box office and on home video. Sony Pictures Releasing guided the romantic comedy to an impressive global gross of approximately $206 million.

The Holiday: Key Metrics & Release Facts Metric Detail Original Release Date December 2006 New Streaming Date October 1, 2026 (Hulu) Global Box Office ~$206 Million Audience Score 80% (Rotten Tomatoes) Critic Score 51% (Rotten Tomatoes)

Character Dynamics That Define Nancy Meyers’ Blueprint

The cross-continental exchange sends Amanda to Iris’s snowy, picturesque English country cottage, while Iris relocates to Amanda’s sleek, modern Los Angeles estate. In their respective temporary homes, both characters encounter unexpected local connections that upend their outlooks. Iris crosses paths with Arthur, an aging Hollywood screenwriter who helps her rebuild her confidence, alongside Miles, a composer who shares her empathetic nature. Meanwhile, Amanda falls for Graham, Iris’s charming brother and a widowed father raising two young daughters.

Alongside Diaz, Winslet, Jude Law as Graham, and Jack Black as Miles, the cast delivers the quintessential mid-2000s romantic comedy energy that streaming audiences frequently seek out. Subscribers can stream the film on Hulu starting October 1 as the industry rings in the twenty-year legacy of this holiday classic.