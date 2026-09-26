WWE Delayed Worlds Collide Broadcast to Hurt AEW All Out Ticket Sales

WWE intentionally scheduled its Worlds Collide broadcast not to air live in a strategic move designed to pull ticket buyers away from AEW All Out. According to WWE sources cited by Fightful Select, the tape-delayed event forces fans to attend in person to see it live, directly targeting a competing pay-per-view weekend.

Fantasy & Market Impact AEW All Out achieved a legitimate sell-out at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, distributing 9,338 tickets despite counter-programming pressures.

WWE Worlds Collide secured strong ticket distribution with 13,224 tickets out and only 529 left unsold at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

WWE officials internally misjudged the sheer strength of AEW’s ticket sales, even though the company remained pleased with its own gate numbers.

The Anatomy of a Weekend Box Office Clash

Pro wrestling promotion wars often play out on television ratings charts, but this autumn brought a direct head-to-head collision at the box office in the greater Chicago area. WWE decided last month to withhold a live broadcast for Worlds Collide, a tactical play engineered to funnel live-event consumers away from purchasing tickets for AEW All Out. By making the venue the exclusive destination for the live experience, WWE attempted to squeeze rival gate revenue.

Despite those deliberate scheduling pressures, AEW held firm at the box office. Per Wrestletix metrics, AEW All Out at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, reached a legitimate sell-out status with 9,338 tickets distributed. Meanwhile, Worlds Collide positioned itself just down the road at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, drawing a heavy crowd of 13,224 distributed tickets with just 529 remaining unsold at the time of reporting.

Internal Projections and Television Counter-Programming

Front-office expectations within WWE did not fully align with the reality of AEW’s drawing power. Sources indicate that decision-makers did not anticipate AEW All Out selling as strongly as it ultimately did. Even with the miscalculation on the rival promotion's pull, WWE brass expressed satisfaction with the strong ticket sales for Worlds Collide in a crowded market.

The distribution strategy culminated on Friday’s episode of SmackDown, where WWE officially announced that Worlds Collide would air exclusively on YouTube this Wednesday at 7:00 pm ET. This tape-delayed broadcast places the special directly head-to-head against AEW’s flagship weekly program, AEW Dynamite, extending the corporate friction from the arena floor straight onto digital streaming screens.

Ticket Distribution Comparison

Event Venue Location Tickets Distributed Status AEW All Out NOW Arena Hoffman Estates, IL 9,338 Sell-out WWE Worlds Collide Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL 13,224 529 Unsold

The Takeaway for Wednesday Night Television

As the dust settles on a massive weekend of live professional wrestling in Illinois, the fallout moves from turnstiles to television monitors. WWE’s calculated gamble to protect its live gate while dampening rival momentum has set up a volatile Wednesday night broadcast window. With Worlds Collide hitting YouTube directly opposite AEW Dynamite, the promotion battleground shifts from ticket sales to digital viewership metrics.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.