US and China Agree to Tariff Cuts on $30B in Goods and AI Dialogue

The United States and China have agreed to reduce tariffs on $30 billion of non-sensitive goods in each direction and launch a dialogue on artificial intelligence, following a three-day presidential summit in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping that concluded on Friday.

Here is why that matters for the global economy: rather than delivering sweeping legislative overhauls, the high-stakes encounter prioritized personal diplomacy and practical de-escalation. The two superpowers opted to secure tangible baseline agreements, easing immediate commercial friction while leaving deeper structural disputes for future negotiation rounds.

Tariff Reductions and the Extended Trade Truce

Under the terms announced by the White House, the reciprocal tariff reductions apply to $30 billion worth of non-sensitive goods. American exports benefiting from the policy shift include agricultural goods, wood, and cosmetics. Meanwhile, US imports from China slated for tariff relief include small appliances, toys, and decorations.

This commercial thaw builds directly upon a prior diplomatic milestone. Earlier in the week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that Washington and Beijing had agreed to extend a critical trade truce by two months. That agreement averted an expiration date originally set for November 10, buying both administrations vital breathing room to work toward a broader, more comprehensive bilateral trade deal.

Complementing the tariff adjustments, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that the two sides agreed to establish a new trade council.

Managing the Strategic Frontier of Super Intelligence

Technology policy took center stage during the Washington summit, yielding a nuanced compromise over the governance and terminology of advanced computing. Both nations agreed to initiate a structured dialogue focused on the risks and benefits of the technology, with the next round of formal discussions scheduled for November. The two governments also agreed to set up a direct communication channel designed to handle AI-related incidents.

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In a notable semantic shift, the White House stated that the leaders agreed to use the term “super intelligence” instead of “artificial intelligence.” The Chinese Foreign Ministry released a corresponding statement noting that Beijing valued Washington’s adoption of the new nomenclature, emphasizing that both sides should step up exchanges and work toward consensus as the technology continues to evolve.

Despite these collaborative dialogue channels, sharp strategic divisions remain visible at the presidential level. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Saturday, President Trump stated that the United States should not integrate its initiatives or formally join efforts with China on the technology. “We had a big talk on SI,” Trump told reporters, adding that Washington maintains a clear lead and intends to keep it that way without slowing down domestic innovation.

Bilateral Risk Reduction and Global Summitry

Beyond commerce and technology, the delegations finalized critical mechanisms aimed at military risk reduction and foreign policy alignment. The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that Beijing and Washington agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding focused on strengthening crisis communications and preventing operational misunderstandings between their respective militaries.

Photo: channelnewsasia.com

On the international stage, the leaders reached consensus on two key geopolitical pressure points. Both governments affirmed that Iran must fulfill its standing commitment not to develop nuclear weapons. They also agreed that no country or entity should impose transit tolls on international waterways.

The diplomatic momentum generated in Washington will carry forward into a busy calendar of multilateral summits later this year. Both leaders confirmed plans to attend upcoming gatherings hosted by each other, supporting mutual efforts for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ meeting scheduled for November in Shenzhen, China, and the Group of 20 (G20) summit slated for December at the Trump National Doral Miami golf club in Florida.

US, China agree to tariff cuts on $30 billion in goods

Key Outcomes of the Washington Xi-Trump Summit Policy Area Agreed Measure Scope / Details Bilateral Trade Tariff Relief Reciprocal reductions on $30 billion of non-sensitive goods in each direction. Trade Governance New Institutions Establishment of a bilateral trade council. Technology AI Dialogue & Terminology Discussions on risks and benefits starting in November; adoption of “super intelligence” terminology. Military Security Crisis Communications Memorandum of understanding to prevent military incidents and enhance communication channels. Global Diplomacy Upcoming Summits Mutual support for the APEC leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen and the G20 summit in Miami.

As President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing, and foreign ministers praised the historic nature of the dialogue in official statements, the immediate trajectory of US-China relations appears steadier. But as technological competition and strategic mistrust persist beneath the surface, how long can this carefully calibrated diplomatic truce hold under the weight of future geopolitical shocks?