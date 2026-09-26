UPMC Doctor’s Killer Elijah Hemingway Faces New Sexual Assault Charges

Elijah Hemingway, 32, faces new charges of rape, sexual assault, and robbery in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, linked to an attack on Sept. 23. These charges follow his arrest for the fatal Sept. 24 home invasion and stabbing of UPMC Children’s Hospital doctor Idris Evans and the severe wounding of Evans’ wife in Edgewood.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Chronology of Events and Police Investigation

The sequence of criminal events unfolded across Allegheny County over a 24-hour period in late September. According to Allegheny County Police, investigators probing the murder of Idris Evans and the assault on his wife received contact from Wilkinsburg police regarding an earlier, unsolved assault. That incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, when an unknown assailant attacked a woman walking along a path between an alley and West Street in Wilkinsburg.

During the subsequent murder investigation, county police recovered multiple items on Hemingway that connected him directly to the Wilkinsburg assault. Most notably, authorities recovered the female victim’s cell phone, which had been reported stolen during that attack. This physical evidence prompted Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala to announce pending charges of rape, sexual assault, and robbery against Hemingway.

The timeline advanced sharply into the early hours of Sept. 24. At approximately 12:30 a.m., Hemingway climbed through an open kitchen window of a residence on Linden Avenue in Edgewood, according to a criminal complaint. Armed with a kitchen knife, the intruder entered a third-story bedroom where Idris Evans and his wife were sleeping.

Medical and Forensic Findings at the Scene

First responders and law enforcement documented extensive physical trauma and biological evidence at the Edgewood residence. Idris Evans sustained multiple severe stab wounds during the nocturnal assault. Emergency personnel transported Evans to UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Evans’ wife sustained severe stab wounds during the attack and was transported to AHN Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville for emergency surgical care. According to statements provided by the surviving victim to police, she and her husband awoke to the sound and sensation of being stabbed. She recalled that the assailant made statements about God while wielding the kitchen knife and a broken bedroom mirror as weapons.

Monroeville Police located Hemingway shortly after the attack behind Linden Avenue. Officers detained him after finding him in his underwear and bleeding from lacerations on his hands. Hemingway was subsequently transported to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh for medical evaluation and treatment of his hand injuries. Inside the Edgewood home, investigators documented a sizable distribution of blood throughout the property, discovered a large kitchen knife with blood on its surface in the third-story bathroom, and noted an open kitchen window featuring blood on its base alongside a Leatherman-style multi-tool.

Contrasting Statements and Ongoing Legal Proceedings

While receiving treatment at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Hemingway provided an account of the incident to detectives. According to the criminal complaint, Hemingway claimed that Evans had invited him back to the family’s home prior to the attack and permitted him inside. Hemingway alleged that Evans attacked him with a knife resembling those associated with the fictional character Michael Myers, prompting a physical altercation in the third-story bedroom during which Hemingway claimed he was stabbed in the back.

Detectives disputed Hemingway’s narrative after physical examinations confirmed he sustained no stab wounds on his back. Law enforcement noted that Hemingway could not provide verifiable details regarding where he met Evans, where he stored the bicycle he claimed to have ridden to the residence, or other specifics supporting his account. Alongside the homicide, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, and burglary charges related to the Edgewood attack—and his prior July arrest for burglary and theft—Hemingway now faces formal prosecution for the Wilkinsburg sexual assault and robbery.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Summary of Case Details

Incident Date Location Primary Charges Key Evidence & Medical Notes Sept. 23 Wilkinsburg, Pa. Rape, Sexual Assault, Robbery Victim’s stolen cell phone recovered on suspect; physical assault along walking path. Sept. 24 Edgewood, Pa. Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Criminal Trespass Multiple stab wounds; Idris Evans pronounced dead at UPMC Mercy; wife treated at AHN Forbes Regional Hospital.

References

“Suspect in UPMC doctor’s killing faces new charges”

“UPMC doctor Idris Evans killed in stabbing, suspect arrested” (Updated Sept. 25, 2026)

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and journalistic reporting purposes based on verified law enforcement filings and news reports. It does not constitute medical advice, legal counsel, or psychological treatment guidance.