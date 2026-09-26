Max Fowler breaks 1-meter record as Georgia Tech beats Emory

Senior diver Max Fowler broke his own 1-meter program record with a score of 419.18, leading Georgia Tech to season-opening dual-meet victories over Emory at the McAuley Aquatic Center on Saturday morning. The Yellow Jackets secured a 206-90 win in the men’s competition and a 192-105 victory on the women’s side.

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Fowler and the Diving Corps Set the Tone

Max Fowler opened his 2026-27 campaign by dominating the 3-meter session with a 421.58 final score. Only three other divers in Georgia Tech history have posted higher marks in a single 3-meter session.

Fowler built a 217.35 score through his first three dives before executing an inward 2 1/2 somersault tuck that earned 76.73 points. That effort capped a sequence of three separate dives exceeding the 75-point threshold, pushing his final tally to 419.18 and rewriting his own program record.

The diving sweeps extended across the board. Lizzie Powley cleared the 300-point barrier in the 1-meter with a 306.53, elevating her to seventh all-time in program history. Elijah Klier secured ninth on the all-time 3-meter leaderboard at 371.03, while Betsy Parker debuted with a 299.85 to lock down 10th all-time in the 1-meter record books.

Freshman Contributions Fuel Swimming Sweeps

Georgia Tech controlled the meet by winning 29 of the 32 total events, taking 25 swimming events alongside all four diving sessions. Freshman Kerem İlyem made an immediate impact by sweeping the 100 and 200 breaststroke events. His 200 breast time of 1:57.45 ranks as the 10th-fastest in program history during his first collegiate outing.

Seven different athletes secured multiple event wins on Saturday. Leo Verschooten locked down the 50 and 100 free races, while Hailey Dopson swept the women’s 500 and 1000 free. Freshman George Groves claimed victories in the 200 and 500 free, and Zara Masud doubled up with wins in the 200 free and 100 fly.

Georgia Tech Program Record Updates & Multi-Event Winners Athlete Event / Discipline Mark / Score Historical Milestone Max Fowler 1-Meter Diving 419.18 New Program Record Max Fowler 3-Meter Diving 421.58 Top-4 All-Time in Program History Kerem İlyem 200 Breaststroke 1:57.45 10th-Fastest in Program History Lizzie Powley 1-Meter Diving 306.53 7th All-Time at Georgia Tech Elijah Klier 3-Meter Diving 371.03 9th All-Time at Georgia Tech Betsy Parker 1-Meter Diving 299.85 10th All-Time at Georgia Tech

Looking Ahead to the Fall Schedule

With the Emory dual meet securely in the win column, the Yellow Jackets turn their attention to high-level invitational competition. Georgia Tech will travel to Tallahassee, Florida, for the Seminole Fall Classic from October 9-10. Following that road test, the squad returns to host the second-annual Dual Meet Tournament from October 16-17.

As facility upgrades continue under the $500 million Full Steam Ahead fundraising initiative targeting athletics infrastructure, the program aims to maintain upward momentum through the autumn slate.