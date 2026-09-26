Shai Bolton awarded Norm Smith Medal despite Fremantle defeat

Following the 2026 AFL Grand Final on September 26, 2026, Fremantle livewire Shai Bolton was awarded the Norm Smith Medal as best on ground despite the Dockers suffering a heartbreaking defeat to the Brisbane Lions. Bolton polled 10 votes to edge out Dayne Zorko and Will Ashcroft, becoming only the fifth player in history to win the coveted grand final honor in a losing team.

Fantasy & Market Impact SuperCoach and Fantasy Value: Bolton’s prolific output, featuring 26 disposals, nine inside-50s, and five tackles, cements his elite multi-format scoring profile heading into the next season.

The Shock Announcement That Stunned the MCG

Boos rang out across the Melbourne Cricket Ground when Paul Chapman announced Shai Bolton as the 2026 Norm Smith Medalist. Even Bolton looked visibly stunned, quickly taking the medal off after walking to the stage while the Brisbane Lions celebrated their latest triumph. The dramatic finish saw Fremantle surrender a 17-point lead in the dying stages, leaking four late goals to miss out on the club’s maiden premiership.

Photo: nine.com.au

Bolton admitted he was completely taken aback when an AFL official approached him on the ground. “I was [surprised]. They came up to me early and obviously, you don’t know, you don’t look at the big screen and stuff or look at your stats, you just play football,” Bolton reflected after the match. The dynamic forward finished with 26 disposals, five tackles, two clearances, and five shots at goal resulting in two behinds, while also topping the competition’s fantasy metrics for the fixture.

Inside the Voting Panel Breakdown

The ballot revealed a split verdict among the expert voting panel consisting of Andrew McLeod, Shaun Burgoyne, Chris Judd, Michael Voss, and journalist Lauren Wood. Bolton polled 10 votes, narrowly outpacing Brisbane veteran Dayne Zorko and Will Ashcroft, who both finished on six votes. Caleb Serong polled four votes for Fremantle, Hayden Young secured three, and Charlie Cameron picked up one.

Photo: theage.com.au

Voter 3 Votes 2 Votes 1 Vote Andrew McLeod Dayne Zorko (Brisbane) Hayden Young (Fremantle) Shai Bolton (Fremantle) Shaun Burgoyne Dayne Zorko (Brisbane) Shai Bolton (Fremantle) Hayden Young (Fremantle) Chris Judd Shai Bolton (Fremantle) Will Ashcroft (Brisbane) Charlie Cameron (Brisbane) Michael Voss Shai Bolton (Fremantle) Caleb Serong (Fremantle) Will Ashcroft (Brisbane) Lauren Wood Will Ashcroft (Brisbane) Caleb Serong (Fremantle) Shai Bolton (Fremantle)

Ashcroft delivered 12 touches, four clearances, and two goal assists in the final term, leading many analysts to question how he missed out on the medal. Meanwhile, Zorko captured maximum votes from McLeod and Burgoyne before being shut out by the remaining three judges, leaving Bolton to join a rare club alongside Maurice Rioli, Gary Ablett Snr, Nathan Buckley, and Chris Judd as players who won the Norm Smith Medal in a losing grand final side.

Weighing the Impact and the Final Moments

The margin of victory ultimately swung on late-game composure as Brisbane utilized their championship experience to overrun the Dockers. Bolton had ignited Fremantle’s late surge by chipping a crucial ball to Patrick Voss in the goal square to extend the lead to 17 points, prompting the stadium’s Wharfie Time bell to toll. But the reigning premiers instantly responded, drowning out the celebrations and snatching the match-winning goals in the final minutes.

“That’s the thing with Brisbane. That’s why they’re three-peat [winners]. They’re playing good football. You have just got to play those moments and we didn’t do it in the last two minutes,” Bolton stated. Though the individual accolade offers little consolation for missing out on the ultimate team prize, Bolton’s creative spark and relentless inside-50 entries—totaling nine for the match—left an indelible mark on a fiercely contested grand final.

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