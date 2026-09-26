Hamburg A7 Highway Closure: Final Weekend Construction on Elbmarsch Bridge

The Autobahn 7 in Hamburg faces its final full closure of the year this weekend, bringing a temporary halt to traffic as crews complete structural work on Germany’s longest motorway bridge. Commuters and long-distance drivers must take extensive detours starting Friday evening as authorities race to finish the sprawling K20 Hochstraße Elbmarsch project.

The Final Closure of the Year on the A7

From Friday at 10:00 p.m. until Monday at 5:00 a.m., the A7 will be completely shut down in both directions between the Hamburg-Stellingen and Hamburg-Heimfeld interchanges. On-ramps along this critical stretch close even earlier, starting at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, while the Hamburg-Volkspark junction faces restrictions ahead of the main shutdown. This weekend marks the sixth full weekend closure of the roadway in 2026, yet officials emphasize it is the last of the calendar year.

The disruption follows traffic chaos from the previous weekend, when a closure of the A1 toward Bremen generated massive tailbacks across the Hamburg metropolitan area. Motorists heading south are advised to follow wide-ranging detours beginning at the Neumünster-Süd interchange, utilizing the B205, the A21, and the A1. Clear directional signage will guide drivers through urban alternative routes via the Neuen Elbbrücken from the Schnelsen Nord, Schnelsen, Stellingen, and Heimfeld exits.

Finishing the Longest Autobahn Bridge in Germany

The weekend work centers on the final touches for the K20 Hochstraße Elbmarsch, situated south of the Elbtunnel between Waltershof and Hausbruch. Stretching approximately four kilometers, this elevated highway has been expanded to eight lanes and serves as a vital artery connecting the Elbtunnel to the future Hamburg-Hafen motorway interchange. The Autobahn GmbH has hailed the completion as a major milestone for regional infrastructure.

Federal Minister of Transport Steffen Bilger is scheduled to visit the site on Saturday for the official opening ceremony, though the asphalt will not reopen to regular traffic until Monday morning. When fully operational alongside the future A26-West out of Stade and the planned A26-Ost through the port to the A1 by 2028, the expanded corridor aims to fundamentally reshape freight and commuter flows around northern Germany’s busiest port city.

Parallel Construction Inside the Altona Noise Protection Tunnel

Crews will not limit their efforts to the southern bridge sector during the weekend blockade. Construction teams plan to accelerate work inside the Altona noise protection tunnel while the traffic volume is absent. This two-kilometer-long concrete deck covers an eight-lane section of the motorway and is slated for completion by the end of 2029, promising substantial acoustic relief for nearby residents once fully integrated.

As the final cones go up and the detours take effect, local traffic planners urge everyone behind the wheel to map out alternative routes well in advance. How significantly these weekend bottlenecks will disrupt traffic remains to be seen, but drivers are advised to pack extra patience for the journey.