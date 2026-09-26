Pennsylvania measles outbreak spreads, with 55 new cases reported since Wednesday

Pennsylvania recorded 55 new measles cases over a two-day period, pushing the statewide total to 890 infections across 39 counties this year. Health officials confirmed four deaths and 173 hospitalizations, while intensive care units admitted two babies suffering from congenital measles as the state continues pop-up vaccination clinics.

The state health department announced on Friday, reporting that the infection count had climbed to 890 cases since the beginning of the year. Active community transmission persists across multiple regional pockets, with Lancaster County logging 359 positive tests—the highest concentration in the commonwealth—followed by Mifflin County with 102 cases.

Congenital Cases and Severe Health Complications

Beyond the broader community spread, physicians are grappling with an unusual and alarming clinical presentation: at least six babies have been born infected with measles. Two of those infants fell ill enough to require admission to intensive care units. Medical professionals note that congenital measles remains a severe condition rarely, if ever, encountered in the United States.

Total hospitalizations across Pennsylvania have reached 173 patients, and the state department of health confirmed four measles-associated deaths. State data indicates that the demographic impact spans across age groups, with 31% of all recorded cases occurring in individuals younger than 18. Meanwhile, adults between ages 25 and 49 represent the largest share of infections, followed by the 18-to-24 age bracket.

Pop-Up Clinics and Surge in Vaccine Interest

In response to the mounting case numbers, state health center staff have set up targeted immunization posts. Officials report that state health workers administered more than 5,300 MMR vaccinations across 165 pop-up vaccination clinics since the outbreak started in late April.

Photo: ABC News

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Public health administrators have also recorded a spike in everyday clinical demand. While Pennsylvania typically processes around 25,000 routine MMR doses per month, local providers administered more than 49,000 doses in August 2026 and over 38,000 doses during just the first three weeks of September.

“Dozens of additional vaccine clinics are scheduled for the upcoming weeks and months, based on community interest and need. Overall, state health center staff have administered more than 7,900 MMR vaccine doses to residents across the Commonwealth in 2026.” Pennsylvania Department of Health, News Release

State data confirms that fewer than 1% of all recorded patients had received full vaccination prior to infection, underscoring the protective efficacy of the two-dose series. Health authorities continue to emphasize that the immunization provides 97% lifetime protection against the virus.

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National Transmission Trends and Expert Warnings

The outbreak in Pennsylvania mirrors a broader nationwide resurgence. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures show that more than 3,659 confirmed measles cases have been reported across 45 states and Washington, D.C., so far this year, eclipsing the 2,289 cases recorded throughout all of 2025.

Photo: NBC News

Public health experts point to declining routine immunization rates as a primary driver. Kindergarten MMR coverage nationwide dropped to 92.4% during the 2025–2026 school year, down from 95.2% in the 2019–2020 term.

“Measles is a nasty virus and highly, highly contagious — the most contagious virus we know — and it’s so sad that it continues to occur and afflict even a single child in the United States because it’s a completely preventable disease.” Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Preventive Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Schaffner added that parental vaccine hesitancy will likely spark further localized outbreaks of varying scales. He advises concerned caregivers to consult their pediatricians or family doctors to address specific questions.

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Federal Scrutiny and Ongoing Containment Efforts

The state-level response has faced political friction. Federal health leadership recently ordered CDC staff to exclude Pennsylvania’s reported fatalities from the national tally while agency officials review supplementary information regarding the deaths. Simultaneously, federal health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. questioned the validity of the state’s fatality figures on social media.

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Despite the administrative disputes, local health authorities are maintaining their containment strategy. State officials urge any resident who suspects exposure to monitor for high fevers, coughs, runny noses, and red eyes, and to contact their healthcare provider or the department’s toll-free hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH.