Triple-A National Championship Game: Oklahoma City and Rochester Clash in Las Vegas

Las Vegas takes center stage this weekend as the Triple-A National Championship Game arrives to crown a winner at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, September 26. The Pacific Coast League champion Oklahoma City Comets, the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate, will square off against the Rochester Red Wings, the Nationals’ Triple-A affiliate and International League champions, in a high-stakes postseason showdown.

The marquee matchup is set for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch local time in Summerlin, marking the fifth straight year that Las Vegas Ballpark has hosted the prestigious contest. The annual one-off championship game has been held since 2006, carrying a historical record where International League champions have claimed 8 victories and Pacific Coast League champions have secured 11 wins across 19 games.

Both clubs punched their tickets to the championship finale following hard-fought, best-of-three league title series concluding on Thursday. The Oklahoma City Comets secured their PCL pennant by defeating the Las Vegas Aviators 5-2 in Game 3 on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Rochester Red Wings clinched the International League championship title on the same day with a 3-2 victory over the Memphis RedBirds, Triple-A affiliates of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Road to the Championship Showdown

The Oklahoma City Comets advanced to the national stage by building an early lead and cruising to a 5-2 victory in Game 3 of their series against the Las Vegas Aviators. Ryan Fitzgerald sparked the offense in the second inning with a one-out double to right field that drove in Alek Thomas, while later contributions included RBI doubles from Zach Ehrhard and Josue De Paula.

Across the league, the Rochester Red Wings clinched their 15th International League pennant and 20th league championship overall since the franchise was founded in 1899. Andrew Pinckney delivered a two-out RBI double to score Leandro Pineda, and Cortland Lawson immediately followed with a single to center field to drive in the go-ahead run. Relief pitcher Eddy Yean subsequently tossed a perfect ninth inning to earn the save.

Broadcast Details and What Lies Ahead

Fans looking to tune in for all the action can catch the matchup broadcast live. Scheduled for 10:05 p.m.

Photo: worldbaseball.com

As the Comets and Red Wings prepare to take the field for the final contest of the Minor League Baseball season, players and coaching staffs are finalizing their game plans for the title clash. Be sure to drop a comment below and share this report with fellow baseball fans as we follow the final out of the Triple-A season.