Alexandre Varga (Cassandre): Will the Actor Have a Second Child?

Alexandre Varga, actor in the French television series Cassandre broadcast on France 3, became a first-time father at age 49 on December 24, 2025, welcoming a daughter named Victoria with his partner, Aurélie. While the actor has deliberately scaled back his filming schedule to be present for his family, he has not ruled out having another child in the future.

The Bottom Line The Milestone: Alexandre Varga welcomed his first child, daughter Victoria, with partner Aurélie on December 24, 2025, at the age of 49.

Alexandre Varga welcomed his first child, daughter Victoria, with partner Aurélie on December 24, 2025, at the age of 49. Career Adjustments: The actor intentionally reduced his workload on the series Cassandre to spend quality time with his family during his daughter’s first year.

The actor intentionally reduced his workload on the series Cassandre to spend quality time with his family during his daughter’s first year. Future Plans: While currently focused on raising Victoria, Varga notes that he has learned never to say never regarding expanding their family.

Balancing Prime-Time Television and Late-Night Feedings

For viewers tuning into France 3 to watch the latest episodes of Cassandre, Alexandre Varga is recognized for his portrayal of Pascal Roche. Off-screen, however, the actor has entered an entirely new chapter of life following the arrival of his daughter, Victoria, on Christmas Eve 2025. Sharing the news with followers on Instagram shortly after her birth, Varga posted a simple yet poignant message: “Victoria 24/12/25. Merci la vie.”

Life at home has shifted dramatically since then. In an interview with Gala, Varga opened up about the realities of early parenthood, acknowledging the physical toll that the pregnancy period took on his partner, Aurélie. Describing her as a vibrant, athletic, and active individual, the actor noted that she had to press pause on many of her usual lifestyle habits. Yet, as Victoria reached two months of age and began sleeping through the night, the household settled into a more manageable rhythm.

The Decision to Slow Down Professional Commitments

Television production schedules are notoriously demanding, often requiring cast members to spend months away from home on location. For Varga, the timing of a slower production cadence on Cassandre aligned perfectly with his personal priorities. The actor admitted that watching his daughter grow up entirely over FaceTime from a remote set was a scenario he actively wanted to avoid.

Varga actually turned down several professional projects simply to remain close to home. The desire to be fully present for the milestones of Victoria’s first year outweighed any immediate career expansion. Leaving the house for work now comes with a heavy heart, though the actor emphasizes that these temporary separations only make family reunions more meaningful.

Looking Ahead at Family Expansion

With Victoria now nine months old, the question naturally arises as to whether Varga and Aurélie plan to give their daughter a sibling in the near future. Addressing the possibility during his press interviews, the actor maintained a grounded perspective. He clarified that welcoming another child is not an active project at the moment, as their primary focus remains entirely on providing the best care possible for Victoria.

Even so, the actor leaves the door open to future possibilities. Embracing the unpredictable nature of parenthood later in life, Varga offered a measured reflection on the subject, stating simply that he has learned never to say never.