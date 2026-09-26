Matty Healy reveals The 1975’s new album is “almost done

Matty Healy has revealed that The 1975’s long-awaited follow-up to 2022’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language is “almost done,” offering the update via a video played on big screens at a North East charity event for Sunday For Sammy on September 25, 2026.

The Bottom Line

The Update: Matty Healy delivered a video message at the Salt Market Social in North Shields, playfully joking that he is “never going to finish it” before confirming the album is “almost done.” The Context: The band has been quietly working on material since changing their social media imagery and returning to the live stage for a Glastonbury festival headline performance. The Backlog: Healy previously revealed that the band actually made two albums, hinting at material tied to the mysterious “DOGS” branding seen during recent live cycles.

Inside the Charity Event Video Update

Fans gathered at the Salt Market Social in North Shields on September 25, 2026, for an event hosted by Sunday For Sammy, a North East charity where Healy serves as a patron. Tribute act The 9075 performed at the gathering, having previously built a close relationship with the charity and even playing at Healy’s Malibu stag do in July.

During the event, a video message featuring Healy and Tim played on big screens. After thanking the audience in attendance, Healy joked about the ongoing production of the band’s next record, stating, “I’m never going to finish it.” He immediately walked back the quip with a brighter reality check: “It’s almost done.”

Tracking the Timeline of the New Era

Healy’s latest remarks provide one of the clearest windows into the band’s studio progress since the release of Being Funny In A Foreign Language in 2022. That LP earned a four-star review from NME, which praised the band for balancing massive pop hooks with neurotic lyricism.

Speculation surrounding a brand-new era ignited in early 2025 when the band overhauled their social media branding and logo ahead of a major Glastonbury festival headline slot. During a Q&A at Gateshead College last December, Healy addressed the word ‘DOGS’ flashing on stage and appearing on drummer George Daniel’s kit, dropping a major revelation about their output. “We made two. It might be one, it might be two… but yeah, we’ve made two albums,” Healy told fans at the time.

Management and Studio Realities

The band’s manager and Dirty Hit boss Jamie Oborne previously weighed in on the recording process ahead of Glastonbury, describing the material as a “pretty extraordinary” record. Oborne noted that the band had earned the space to take their time because the global audience would be listening closely.

Healy himself offered a glimpse into his grueling creative schedule earlier this year in February, mentioning that he had been “living in the studio and not sleeping much” while shaping the new material. Alongside his studio sessions, Healy also made live appearances for Sunday For Sammy earlier in the year, playing an acoustic set covering artists like James Taylor and bringing out Lewis Capaldi.

Milestone Details 2022 Release of Being Funny In A Foreign Language. Early 2025 Band alters social media branding and returns to live performance at Glastonbury. December 2025 Healy reveals at Gateshead College that the band has made two albums tied to ‘DOGS’ branding. September 25, 2026 Healy announces via a charity video message that the new record is “almost done.”

What Comes Next for The 1975

While an official release date remains unconfirmed, Healy’s latest update signals that the lengthy wait for the band’s next full-length chapter is drawing closer to its conclusion. As fans dissect the video clips circulating from North Shields, the focus shifts back to Dirty Hit and the band to see when the first official single from these sessions will finally materialize.