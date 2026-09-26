Best Free October Events and Festivals in Louisville

Louisville’s autumn calendar for October features an extensive lineup of free community events, highlighted by the 70th annual St. James Court Art Show, outdoor movie screenings at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater, the HalLOUween Fest in the NuLu Arts District, and historic neighborhood celebrations spanning arts, culture, and seasonal family activities.

The Bottom Line Major Milestone: The St. James Court Art Show celebrates its 70th anniversary from October 2–4, drawing over 600 artists to historic Old Louisville.

The St. James Court Art Show celebrates its 70th anniversary from October 2–4, drawing over 600 artists to historic Old Louisville. Outdoor Entertainment: The Downtown Drive-In series at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater presents free outdoor screenings including The Nightmare Before Christmas on October 9 and The Princess Bride on October 23.

The Downtown Drive-In series at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater presents free outdoor screenings including The Nightmare Before Christmas on October 9 and The Princess Bride on October 23. Festivals and Parades: The NuLu Arts District hosts HalLOUween Fest on October 10, culminating in Louisville’s official Halloween Parade.

Old Louisville Marks Seven Decades of Fine Art

Kicking off the month from October 2–4, the St. James Court Art Show returns for its milestone 70th year. Taking over a four-square-block radius in the heart of historic Old Louisville, the juried fine arts and contemporary crafts show features work from more than 600 artists from across the United States. Set against the backdrop of the country’s largest collection of Victorian-era homes, the free outdoor event spans Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Running concurrently during the opening weekend, art and culture seekers can also explore the Steamboat Festival on October 3 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., offering live music, local makers, and culinary options. Meanwhile, the Harvest Homecoming in nearby New Albany runs from October 3 to October 11, with dedicated booth days from October 8 to 11 featuring parades, carnival rides, and car shows.

Outdoor Cinema and Seasonal Street Festivals

As temperatures drop, Louisville’s public parks and amphitheaters transition into community gathering spaces. The Brown-Forman Amphitheater hosts the Downtown Drive-In outdoor movie series on select Friday nights. Guests can secure seating starting an hour before sundown. The curated film slate features Henry Selick’s The Nightmare Before Christmas on October 9, followed by Rob Reiner’s fantasy classic The Princess Bride on October 23.

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The celebrations continue on October 10 with HalLOUween Fest, transforming the award-winning NuLu Arts District from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The day-long community event spotlights local artists, performers, and seasonal displays, concluding with Louisville’s annual Halloween Parade.

Parks, Open Gates, and Creative Public Spaces

Nature and community programming take center stage during the latter half of the month. Louisville Parks and Recreation opens Uppill Road at the North Overlook in Iroquois Park on the second Saturday and Sunday of the month, welcoming visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

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On October 24 and 25, the Via Colori Street Painting Festival brings live music, family activities, a food court, a designated bar area, and public street art to a pet-friendly, free-admission environment. Rounding out the weekend on October 25, Cherokee Park hosts Hayride in the Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., treating families to seasonal hayrides beneath changing autumn leaves alongside lawn games, the children’s Free Play experience, and local food trucks.

Event Name Dates Location Admission St. James Court Art Show October 2–4 Old Louisville Free Downtown Drive-In (The Nightmare Before Christmas) October 9 Brown-Forman Amphitheater Free HalLOUween Fest October 10 NuLu Arts District Free Via Colori Street Painting Festival October 24–25 Louisville Free Hayride in the Park October 25 Cherokee Park Free

Which of Louisville’s October festivals or neighborhood events are you planning to visit this season? Share your autumn itinerary in the comments below.