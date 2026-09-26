Dr. Gevorg Tamamyan has received a public endorsement from HRH Princess Dina Mired of Jordan as he campaigns for the position of Director-General of the World Health Organization, nominated officially by the Republic of Botswana. Princess Dina Mired shared her support on social media, writing, “Big congratulations on your nomination for the position of WHO Director-General. This is a truly significant recognition of your leadership, experience, and commitment to global health.”

A Grounded Voice in Global Health Advocacy

Princess Dina Mired brings extensive international credentials to her endorsement of Dr. Tamamyan. She is the first Arab and the first non-medical professional to serve as the President of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). Her career includes over fifteen years leading the King Hussein Cancer Foundation, acting as a Patron of the International Society of Pediatric Oncology (SIOP), serving as Past President of the EORTC, and functioning as an Honorary Ambassador of the Harvard Global Health Win-Win Initiative.

Her leadership has shaped the United Nations’ non-communicable diseases (NCD) agenda, drawing directly from her lived experience as the mother of a cancer survivor. In 2025, she launched Global Health Dialogues with Princess Dina on OncoDaily to convene healthcare leaders around global oncology initiatives. Her numerous honors include the Centenary Medal from His Majesty King Abdullah II in 2022, the WHO World No Tobacco Day Award in 2021, and the IARC Medal of Honour in 2015.

Dr. Tamamyan’s International Leadership in Oncology

Nominated by Botswana, Dr. Tamamyan serves as Professor and Chairman of the Department of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology at Yerevan State Medical University, alongside his role as CEO of the Immune Oncology Research Institute (IMMONC). He is also the Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief of OncoDaily, an independent oncology media platform designed to democratize access to evidence-based cancer data.

His administrative and clinical leadership extends across major international bodies. He is President of the International Society of Pediatric Oncology (SIOP) Asia Continental Branch and the Pediatric Oncology East and Mediterranean (POEM) Group, which unites 110 cancer centers across 28 countries. He also serves as Co-Chair of the St. Jude EURO Regional Advisory Committee, covering 13 European countries.

At age 32, Dr. Tamamyan took charge of the Pediatric Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Armenia, consolidating fragmented services into a single national reference hub where survival rates reached up to 80%. He also co-founded City of Smile, a national pediatric cancer charity securing universal coverage for young patients in Armenia.

Educated and trained across seven countries in Europe, North America, and Asia, Dr. Tamamyan’s background covers clinical practice, research, health systems strengthening, and international diplomacy. He is Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Cancer and Crisis, an adviser to the Rector of Yerevan State Medical University, and a past President of the Harvard Club of Armenia.

His distinctions include being named a Fellow of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (FASCO), receiving the ASCO LIFe and IDEA Awards, UICC and IARC Young Leader Awards, the 40 Under 40 in Cancer Award, the Latin American and Caribbean Society of Medical Oncology (SLACOM) Award for Global Oncology Leadership, and the Global Health Catalyst Distinguished Leader Award. Further details regarding his platform are available via OncoDaily’s coverage of his WHO candidacy, and his discussions on healthcare hierarchies can be explored through The Man Who Challenged Cancer Hierarchies.

Looking Ahead at the WHO Leadership Race

As the campaign for the next WHO Director-General progresses, endorsements from prominent health advocates like Princess Dina Mired highlight the intersection of clinical expertise and patient-centered policy. Dr. Tamamyan’s nomination by Botswana places an emphasis on health systems strengthening, equitable cancer care in resource-limited settings, and international cooperation. Observers and global health professionals will be watching how these foundational themes resonate across member states in the months ahead.