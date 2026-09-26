Gachagua Opens Up On Drinking Days And Mambo Yangu Ilikua Inakwama Sana

Democracy for the Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua revealed in Dallas, Texas, that his wife, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, helped him quit drinking. Speaking to the Diaspora Caucus on September 26, 2026, he connected his past alcohol use to Kenya’s ongoing struggle with cheap brews.

Addressing an outdoor nighttime gathering in Dallas, the former deputy president offered a candid look at a chapter of his life he rarely discusses publicly. The gathering brought together members of the Diaspora Caucus on September 26, 2026, where Gachagua addressed the audience in a speech that quickly shifted from political objectives to personal history.

Personal History and Pastor Dorcas’s Intervention

Gachagua told the crowd that he did not always lead a sober life, acknowledging that he used to consume alcohol before finding his faith. Rather than presenting a chaotic picture of his past, he described a strict schedule.

“I only used to drink on Friday and Saturday, two days, and it was between 5 and 11.” Rigathi Gachagua, Democracy for the Citizens Party leader

He credited his wife, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, with steering him away from alcohol entirely. Noting that she was present at the event, Gachagua described her decisive role in changing his trajectory.

“She talked me out of it. And I want to thank her because since she talked me out of it, I’ve really succeeded.” Rigathi Gachagua, Democracy for the Citizens Party leader

He added that his previous drinking habits had caused significant friction in his personal progress, noting in Swahili that his affairs had frequently stalled before he became sober.

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The Danger of Cheap Sachets in Kenya

Moving from his personal story to public policy, Gachagua used his experience to illustrate the grip that cheap, unregulated alcohol holds over ordinary citizens in Kenya, particularly in the Mt. Kenya region. He directed particular criticism toward cheap, potent brews packaged in small quantities.

He highlighted a specific product known as Gathuri or gathungwe , which is sold in a 50-millilitre sachet for approximately 50 shillings. According to his remarks, these products are designed for rapid communal consumption, with several people sharing a single packet.

“The first guy takes a sip, gives a second guy, the second guy gives a third. By the time the third guy gets it, the first guy is down.” Rigathi Gachagua, Democracy for the Citizens Party leader

He called the situation deeply painful for families and communities, arguing that the proliferation of such cheap drinks has upended progress that had previously been made in tackling substance abuse.

Policy Pledges and Public Reaction

Outlining his political platform, Gachagua pledged that if elected, his administration would prioritize the fight against narcotics and halt the entry of hard drugs within one year. He also argued that Kenya must reform its licensing rules to curb round-the-clock drinking.

Photo: Tuko News

The remarks drew widespread attention online after a video clip of the speech was shared widely across social media platforms like TikTok. Viewers reacted with a mix of humor regarding his past weekend drinking schedule and serious calls to crack down on manufacturers rather than low-level bar owners.