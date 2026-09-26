Barcelona Delighted with Anthony Gordon Transfer After Snubbing Rashford

Barcelona’s internal verdict on Anthony Gordon has officially emerged following the winger’s high-profile summer switch from Newcastle United. Club officials and coaching staff are reportedly delighted with the England international’s immediate impact on the squad, validating the board’s decision to invest heavily in his signature during the 2026 summer transfer window.

The Catalan giants secured Gordon for a fee of £69.3million inclusive of add-ons, after opting against making Marcus Rashford’s loan deal from Manchester United permanent. While Rashford played a key role in helping Barcelona claim the La Liga title during his previous loan spell, manager Hansi Flick and the club hierarchy ultimately shifted their focus toward his compatriot, who could have alternatively been acquired for just £26millon.

That gamble has quickly paid dividends on the pitch. Gordon has firmly established himself on the left wing under Flick, contributing five assists in his first seven appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana.

Internal Verdict and Tactical Fit

According to reports detailing the club’s internal evaluations, Barcelona’s leadership has been thoroughly impressed by the winger’s integration. During his time with Newcastle United, Gordon registered 39 goals and 28 assists across 152 matches in all competitions, establishing a proven track record that convinced Flick to push for his signature.

Club sources indicate that Flick specifically targeted the former Newcastle star for his explosive pace and direct running style. Those working closely with the player have described him as an exceptionally professional and driven individual possessing the discipline required to develop into one of the world’s leading attackers. The Barcelona hierarchy views his attitude as a primary driver behind the early success of the transfer.

Broader Reaction and Future Outlook

The winger’s swift adaptation has also caught the attention of prominent figures outside the club. Former Chelsea midfielder Ruud Gullit recently praised Gordon’s proactive approach to securing the move, highlighting the player’s personal dedication—including studying Spanish ahead of his arrival—as a standout narrative of the transfer window.

As the season progresses, optimism remains high within the club that Gordon will continue to refine his game and solidify his status among La Liga’s elite attackers. The club’s coaching staff intends to integrate him further into the tactical setup as Barcelona prepares for upcoming domestic and European fixtures.