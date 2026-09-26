Lotto and Superenalotto winning numbers for September 26, 2026

The Numbers That Defined the September 26, 2026 Lotto and SuperEnalotto Drawings

On Saturday, September 26, 2026, players across Italy once again turned their attention to the state-managed drawings of the Lotto, SuperEnalotto, and 10eLotto. Managed under the oversight of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the game of Lotto uses mechanical urns and compressed air to draw five winning numbers across eleven wheels—Bari, Cagliari, Firenze, Genova, Milano, Napoli, Palermo, Roma, Torino, Venezia, and the Nazionale wheel—with numbers spanning from 1 to 90.

SuperEnalotto Jackpot Climbs as the Top Prize Escapes Players

Saturday night’s SuperEnalotto drawing brought no winner for the top prizes. Neither the exact 6 nor the 5+1 combination was matched during the September 26 contest. However, one fortunate player managed to secure a single 5 point, walking away with a payout of €191,286.35.

Photo: zazoom.it

The drawing also recorded 387 winning tickets for the 4 point, each paying out €502.38, alongside numerous players who hit 3 points for a return of €35.12 each. With no top-tier winner to claim the evening’s jackpot, the prize pool rolls over and swells for the next upcoming competition.

The official winning combination drawn for the SuperEnalotto on September 26, 2026, consisted of the numbers 52, 54, 55, 64, 68, and 78. The accompanying Numero Jolly was 31, while the SuperStar number landed on 6.

Regional Lotto Wheel Results and Notable Lags

Across the eleven wheels, the mechanical urns delivered a fresh array of digits for Italian players tracking their bets. The complete regional breakdown for the Saturday, September 26 drawing includes:

Photo: giornalelavoce.it

Bari: 22 – 29 – 63 – 55 – 38

22 – 29 – 63 – 55 – 38 Cagliari: 2 – 71 – 47 – 42 – 75

2 – 71 – 47 – 42 – 75 Firenze: 9 – 21 – 74 – 71 – 19 (noting a correction where the fifth extracted number is 19)

9 – 21 – 74 – 71 – 19 (noting a correction where the fifth extracted number is 19) Genova: 87 – 52 – 82 – 72 – 26

87 – 52 – 82 – 72 – 26 Milano: 57 – 19 – 11 – 37 – 76

57 – 19 – 11 – 37 – 76 Napoli: 72 – 78 – 31 – 37 – 7

72 – 78 – 31 – 37 – 7 Palermo: 82 – 15 – 68 – 28 – 60

82 – 15 – 68 – 28 – 60 Roma: 28 – 67 – 61 – 82 – 90

28 – 67 – 61 – 82 – 90 Torino: 67 – 78 – 56 – 18 – 59

67 – 78 – 56 – 18 – 59 Venezia: 84 – 66 – 75 – 76 – 43

84 – 66 – 75 – 76 – 43 Nazionale: 6 – 14 – 62 – 9 – 88

Enthusiasts tracking statistical delays noted several prominent numbers remaining absent from the urns. For instance, the number 66 on the Florence wheel reached 101 consecutive non-extractions, while Bari’s number 21 marked 96 contests without an appearance, and Torino’s 25 extended an absence to 92 draws.

10eLotto and Simbolotto Evening Results

The evening’s 10eLotto companion game showcased its own dedicated set of twenty winning numbers: 2, 9, 15, 19, 21, 22, 28, 29, 47, 52, 57, 63, 66, 67, 71, 72, 78, 82, 84, and 87. The associated Numero Oro was called as 22, with Doppio Oro registering as 22 and 29.

Meanwhile, the Simbolotto companion associated with the September drawings revealed its five distinct winning icons: 34 (Testa), 2 (Mela), 23 (Amo), 36 (Nacchere), and 33 (Elica). As participants check their slips against official channels, regulatory authorities consistently remind the public that state-regulated gaming carries financial risk, remains strictly prohibited for minors under the age of 18, and demands responsible participation.